Furiosa starts streaming on Max next week

If you missed seeing Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga in theaters, you won’t have to wait much longer to watch it at home. On Friday, Warner Bros. Pictures announced that Mad Max spinoff Furiosa will start streaming exclusively on Max on Friday, August 16.

Furiosa is the fifth entry in writer and director George Miller’s Mad Max franchise, which started in 1979. It’s a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, set two decades earlier and starring Anya-Taylor Joy as a younger Furiosa (previously portrayed by Charlize Theron). Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke star alongside Joy as the Warlord Dementus and Praetorian Jack.

“As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus,” reads the synopsis for the movie. “Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. ”

While Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was lauded by critics, it wasn’t as successful as its predecessor at the box office. At last count, Furiosa earned around $172 million at the international box office — only slightly higher than its reported $168 million budget.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

If you want to catch up on the rest of the franchise before you stream the latest entry next week, Mad Max, Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, and Mad Max: Fury Road are already available to stream on Max.