Freevee added 5 spooky new live channels just in time for Halloween

Some horror fans meticulously plan out their Halloween movie schedule weeks in advance, but others are happy to tune into whatever’s on TV. If you are in the latter camp, you’ll be pleased to know that Amazon’s Freevee and Prime Video streaming services just added five new live FAST channels that will be playing creepy, spooky, and scary content 24/7.

For many horror aficionados, the most exciting addition is going to be Scares by Shudder, which showcases a rotating selection of some of the most jaw-dropping, stomach-turning scary movies you’re likely to watch all season. If you prefer the classics, try out MGM Presents: Horror instead, featuring older films like Ghoulies and Species.

Here’s the full list of Halloween-themed additions on Freevee and Prime Video:

Scares by Shudder | Brace yourself for a good scare. Tune into endless, edge-of-your-seat programming with Scares by Shudder.

| Brace yourself for a good scare. Tune into endless, edge-of-your-seat programming with Scares by Shudder. Buffy the Vampire Slayer | A young woman, destined to slay vampires, demons and other infernal creatures, deals with her life fighting evil, with the help of her friends.

| A young woman, destined to slay vampires, demons and other infernal creatures, deals with her life fighting evil, with the help of her friends. AMC Thrillers | Get your adrenaline pumping with AMC Thrillers – a collection of heart-pounding action/thrillers that will have you on the edge of your seat.

| Get your adrenaline pumping with AMC Thrillers – a collection of heart-pounding action/thrillers that will have you on the edge of your seat. The Walking Dead Universe | Join Daryl, Michonne, the Clarks and more from the world of The Walking Dead. Enjoy 24-hour programming on The Walking Dead Universe channel, including cast interviews, BTS moments, and more!

| Join Daryl, Michonne, the Clarks and more from the world of The Walking Dead. Enjoy 24-hour programming on The Walking Dead Universe channel, including cast interviews, BTS moments, and more! MGM Presents: Horror | A collection of the best horror movies from the MGM vault, just in time for Halloween. Including classics like The Hounds of the Baskervilles, The Dunwich Horror and The Town That Dreaded Sundown to horror favorites like Species II and Ghoulies, the channel features some of the best scares that Amazon MGM Studios has to offer.

Of course, these aren’t the only live channels with weird, scary movies on Freevee. Some other channels worth checking out include Horror Hub and Screambox TV, as well as WBTV’s I Was Haunted, Monsters Are Real, The Dead Files, and Ghosts Are Real.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

If you want to watch the hundreds of live TV channels that Freevee has to offer, then download the app on Android, iOS, Roku, Android TV, Apple TV, Google TV, LG and Samsung smart TVs, as well as Amazon’s Fire TV devices. You can also stream from your browser.