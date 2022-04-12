First Thor 4 trailer might drop soon, Love and Thunder actor teases

A well-connected Marvel insider said in mid-March that the first Thor 4 trailer might drop before the end of the month. March is long gone, but we’re still waiting for that Thor: Love and Thunder trailer that fans are dying to see. Marvel isn’t ready to say anything, as the studio is currently busy promoting Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Moon Knight. The former is the next big MCU movie to hit theaters. The latter is the newest MCU TV show to premiere on Disney Plus.

However, a Love and Thunder actor you might not know implies that the first Thor 4 trailer is coming soon. And it might be the real deal this time.

Why hasn’t Marvel released the first Thor 4 trailer?

We’ve reached a point where the Thor 4 trailer has achieved an unexpected record. The movie premieres on July 8th, which means Love and Thunder has the shortest trailer marketing window in MCU history.

Granted, Thor movies sell themselves at this point, especially Taika Waititi’s Thor movies. That’s why Marvel is making a fourth installment in this franchise, which is also a first for the MCU.

On the other hand, the Love and Thunder story might not be as impactful as what happens in Multiverse of Madness. We’re about to witness a significant MCU crossover event in early May. The Doctor Strange sequel will deliver a bunch of amazing cameos and an exciting plot twist.

But there’s no denying that the first Thor 4 trailer might steal attention from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) right now. The sorcerer is a superhero that might not have the same reach with fans as the God of Thunder does.

This is just speculation at this time, as Marvel won’t share such marketing secrets with fans. But it does make sense for Marvel to focus its efforts on the film that will tell the story that follows the events in WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

And those efforts are already paying off. Doctor Strange 2 has sold out plenty of showtimes on the first day of online ticket sales. Moreover, it outperformed The Batman’s presales, setting a new 2022 record.

However, that’s not to say that Marvel will delay the first Thor 4 trailer until the Multiverse of Madness premiere. Or, put differently, we have no rumor to suggest these are Marvel’s intentions for the Love and Thunder marketing campaign.

A Love and Thunder actor’s social media teaser

While Marvel doesn’t have anything new to announce, there is a new development that some fans have noticed. A Love and Thunder actor posted a story on social media that implies the first Thor 4 trailer is close.

That’s Gaurav Chopra, who is the Hindi dub actor for Thor (Chris Hemsworth). You might not have heard of him, but MCU fans in India are well aware of who he is. That’s why his story echoed around the world. He posted a photo showing a TV with the Love and Thunder on it, as seen below.

“[Thor: Love and Thunder] trailer done! Can’t wait for [you] guys to see it!!” the accompanying message read.

It’s one thing for Marvel insiders to post rumors about trailers and quite another for such information to come from Marvel’s actors. Chopra’s post on social media might have upset Marvel, but it gives us precious information.

The first Thor 4 trailer has been done for quite a while. Marvel also needed to finish localization work before releasing it. Maybe that’s the reason why the trailer is coming so late in the game.

Chopra did not provide any release date estimate for the first Thor 4 trailer, so we’re back to waiting. The silver lining is that Marvel’s trailers for Love and Thunder will be released much closer together as we approach that July 8th release date.

