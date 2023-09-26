Fingernails on Apple TV+ looks like a future where you have to marry your first Tinder match

I truly hope that we never get close to a dating future as Apple’s new film proposes.

Today, Apple TV+ released the first official trailer for Fingernails, its upcoming romantic comedy/drama starring Academy Award-nominee Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), Academy Award-winner Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Golden Globe Award-winner Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) and Luke Wilson (The Goldfinch). The film will premiere on the streaming service on Friday, November 3rd.

What is Fingernails about?

The film tells the story of a world where people trust technology to determine their perfect match. However, one person named Anna (played by Buckley) still has doubts about her partner Ryan (White) when she meets Amir (Ahmed).

Anna (Buckley) and Ryan (White) have found true love. It’s been proven by a controversial new technology. There’s just one problem: Anna still isn’t sure. Then she takes a position at a love-testing institute, and meets Amir (Ahmed). “Fingernails” is the second feature and first English-language film from visionary director/writer/producer Nikou, whose directorial debut was the highly regarded Greek film, “Apples.”

I’m pretty excited about this one. It kind of reminds of me Her, the 2013 film starring Joaquin Phoenix and Scarlett Johansson. The plot is only related to the fact that we put trust in technology to dictate our love life, but these kinds of strange futures are always interesting to explore, so I’ll definitely be tuning into this one.

Fingernails will premiere in Los Angeles and New York theaters on Friday, October 27, 2023, before its global debut on Apple TV+, as well as some additional theaters, on Friday, November 3, 2023. If you want to watch the film in the best quality possible when it comes to the streaming service, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.