Apple TV+ steps into horror with its new series The Enfield Poltergeist

I have been waiting and hoping for Apple to dive deeper into the horror genre and today, I think we have our best indication yet.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Today, Apple TV+ released the first official trailer for The Enfield Poltergeist, its upcoming horror documentary series that tells the story of one of the most infamous hauntings ever documented. The series, which features the actual audio recordings from the haunting, will premiere on the streaming service on October 27th — right in time for Halloween weekend.

You can check out the official trailer for The Enfield Poltergeist below:

What is The Enfield Poltergeist about?

The documentary series, which will be told in four parts, reconstructs the events of the Enfield haunting using the real recordings captured by Maurice Grosse, the paranormal investigator who witnessed the haunting.

In 1977, the terrifying haunting of an everyday family in Enfield, London dominated headlines across the United Kingdom and had a tremendous impact on an entire generation of children. The mysterious case forever changed ideas about the supernatural, and showed that it wasn’t just restricted to certain places but could be experienced by anyone, anywhere. The chilling story inspired fictionalized versions of the case, including the film “The Conjuring 2,” a television series and a stage play. Throughout four episodes, the events are reconstructed using the real recordings captured by Maurice Grosse, a paranormal investigator who archived all of his interviews with those affected by the phenomenon. Building an exact replica of the house where the incidents took place, performers reenact what is heard on the actual tapes, allowing an interplay by the archival voices and appearances of those originally involved in the incident through present-day interviews.

I’ve been waiting for Apple to get more into the horror genre with its streaming service. While it’s certainly played in the space a little with shows like Servant, this feels like a bigger step into the genre that I love. I hope this is only the start of more to come!

The Enfield Poltergeist will premiere all four of its episodes on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 27th. If you want to watch the series in the best quality possible when it comes to the streaming service, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.