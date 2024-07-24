Fallout 5 is years away, but a new Fallout is coming tomorrow

As Amazon’s Fallout show began making waves back, sales of the games the show was based on began rising rapidly. On April 18, GamesIndustry.biz reported that 2015’s Fallout 4 shot up to the top spot on the sales charts in Europe, beating out brand new releases like Helldivers 2 and EA Sports FC 24. Fans were excited to explore the world of the show, but they also realized the two latest games in the series arrived in 2015 and 2018, respectively. Bethesda is in no rush to launch Fallout 5, but in the meantime, Fallout: London is here to tide us over.

Fallout: London is a total conversion mod for Fallout 4 that entered development in 2019. It was created by a group of “hobbyists, industry professionals, modders, and game enthusiasts,” and five years later, they’re ready to launch the fan project.

As the name suggests, Fallout: London moves the action to England’s capital city, where you will find 200 quests to embark upon, 15 boroughs to explore, 20 factions fighting for power, and new weapons, armor, creatures, and gameplay mechanics.

“The Gentry-dominated London stands on a knife-edge, and you may be the key to which way the guillotine falls,” reads their synopsis. “Play a new story set in London with a fresh character beginning, numerous conflicting factions to engage with and multiple story paths and endings with up to 90 hours of gameplay.”

In order to play Fallout: London, you will need to own a copy of Fallout 4 and all the DLCs or the Game of the Year edition on Steam or GOG. The Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition is actually on sale for $15.99 on GOG right now if you don’t already own it.

As with any mod, you’ll have to follow a few steps to get it up and running. You can read more about it on the Fallout: London website, but the GOG version of Fallout 4 is going to be a much easier starting point if that matters to you. Either way, it’s exciting to have an entirely new city to explore in the Fallout universe, even if it isn’t an official sequel.