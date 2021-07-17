Everything coming and going on Hulu in August 2021

Hulu shared its full slate of releases for August 2021 this week. Whether you’re a fan of Hulu’s original content or prefer licensed content, next month is shaping up to be even better than July. Big shows return in August, including Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Bachelor in Paradise, American Horror Story, and Archer. Plus, Hulu’s take on Nine Perfect Strangers debuts in August.Today's Top Deal This robot vacuum is way too good to be on sale for just $69.99! List Price:$79.99 Price:$69.99 You Save:$10.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission
Streaming August 1st
- Hamilton’s Pharmacopia: Complete Season 3 (Vice)
- 10 to Midnight (1983)
- 21 (2008)
- 30 Days Of Night (2007)
- 30 Minutes Or Less (2011)
- All About E (2015)
- Alpha & Omega (2010)
- Are We There Yet? (2005)
- As Good as It Gets (1997)
- Attack The Block (2011)
- The Baby-Sitters Club (1995)
- Bagdad Cafe (1988)
- The Beast Within (1982)
- Black Swan (2009)
- Blood Games (1991)
- Blood On Satan’s Claw (1970)
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)
- Cherry Pop (2017)
- Christina’s House (2001)
- Contagion (2011)
- Every Breath You Take (2021)
- The Final Girls (2015)
- First Knight (1995)
- Fish Don’t Blink (2002)
- Fred Claus (2007)
- Freelancers (2012)
- French Postcards (1979)
- From Prada To Nada (2011)
- Garbo Talks (1984)
- Getting Go: The Go Doc Project (2013)
- The Girl King (2015)
- The Grudge (2004)
- Gulliver’s Travels (2009)
- Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
- The Hawaiians (1970)
- Heart of Midnight (1989)
- Heartbreakers (2001)
- Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party (2015)
- Henry V (1989)
- Hondo (1953)
- The Hot Chick (2002)
- The Hunter (1980)
- I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
- I Love You, Don’t Touch Me! (1998)
- It’s Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)
- Jack And Jill (2011)
- The Killing Streets (1991)
- King Arthur (2004)
- Kingpin (1996)
- The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
- Liz in September (2014)
- Mad Max (1980)
- Miami Blues (1990)
- Mirror Mirror (2012)
- Mud (2013)
- My Bloody Valentine (1981)
- Naz & Maalik (2015)
- Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)
- Plaza Suite (1971)
- Roadhouse 66 (1984)
- Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)
- Rudy (1993)
- Shane (1953)
- Shark Tale (2002)
- Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)
- The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)
- Special Effects (1984)
- Spellbinder (1988)
- Thelma & Louise (1991)
- The Thin Red Line (1998)
- Those People (2015)
- Toy Soldiers (1991)
- Transcendence (2014)
- Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)
- The Vatican Tapes (2015)
- Watchmen (2009)
Streaming August 4th
- The Devil You Know: Complete Seasons 1-2 (Vice)
Streaming August 5th
- Princess Cyd (2017)
Streaming August 6th
- Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)
Streaming August 8th
- The Party (2018)
Streaming August 9th
- Reservation Dogs: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)
Streaming August 10th
- Together Together (2021)
Streaming August 11th
- Fantasy Island: Series Premiere (Fox)
- AWOL (2016)
Streaming August 12th
- Homeroom (2021) (Hulu Original)
- The Force (2017)
- Held (2021)
- The Virtuoso (2021)
- The Waiting Room (2012)
Streaming August 13th
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 8 Premiere (NBC)
Streaming August 15th
- The Hate U Give (2018)
- Silo (2019)
Streaming August 17th
- Bachelor in Paradise: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)
- The Skeleton Twins (2014)
Streaming August 18th
- Nine Perfect Strangers: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
- The Marijuana Conspiracy (2021)
- Unsane (2018)
Streaming August 19th
- Blast Beat (2020)
- Jungleland (2021)
Streaming August 21st
- We Broke Up (2021)
Streaming August 23rd
- The Ultimate Surfer: Series Premiere (ABC)
Streaming August 24th
- Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)
Streaming August 26th
- American Horror Story: Season 10 Premiere (FX)
- Archer: Season 12 Premiere (FXX)
- Disobedience (2017)
- Feral State (2021)
- Love and Monsters (2021)
Streaming August 27th
- Vacation Friends (2021) (Hulu Original)
- Chaos Walking (2020)
Streaming August 28th
- Four Good Days (2021)
Streaming August 29th
- Horizon Line (2021)
Streaming August 30th
- 9/11: One Day in America: Series Premiere (National Geographic)
- Spell (2020)
Streaming August 31st
- Only Murders in the Building: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Leaving August 14th
- Life Like (2019)
- The Shape of Water (2017)
Leaving August 24th
- The Grapes of Wrath (1940)
- How Green Was My Valley (1941)
- The November Man (2014)
Leaving August 30th
- The Chaser (2008)
- Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016)
- Like Father, Like Son (2013)
- Nobody Knows (2004)
- The One I Love (2014)
- Still Walking (2008)
Leaving August 31st
- 10 to Midnight (1983)
- 50/50 (2011)
- A Most Wanted Man (2014)
- Across The Universe (2007)
- Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)
- Arachnophobia (1990)
- As Good as It Gets (1997)
- The A-Team (2010)
- Bagdad Cafe (1988)
- The Beast Within (1982)
- Beetlejuice (1988)
- The Best Man (1999)
- The Big Chill (1983)
- The Blair Witch Project (1999)
- The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows (2000)
- Blood Games (1991)
- Blood On Satan’s Claw (1970)
- The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)
- Bucky Larson Born To Be A Star (2011)
- Christina’s House (2001)
- Cliffhanger (1993)
- The Company You Keep (2013)
- Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)
- Conviction (2010)
- The Cookout (2004)
- Date Night (2010)
- The Dead Zone (1983)
- Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)
- Dragonfly (2002)
- Dragonheart (1996)
- Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer’S Curse (2014)
- Dragonheart: A New Beginning (2000)
- Dragonheart: Battle For The Heartfire (2017)
- Driven (2001)
- Fish Don’t Blink (2002)
- The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
- Garbo Talks (1984)
- Hancock (2008)
- The Haunting (1999)
- The Hawaiians (1970)
- Heart of Midnight (1989)
- Heartbreakers (2001)
- Henry V (1989)
- The Hustler (1961)
- I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
- I Love You, Don’t Touch Me! (1998)
- Jennifer 8 (1992)
- Jennifer’s Body (2009)
- Just Wright (2009)
- Kick-Ass (2010)
- The Killing Streets (1991)
- King Arthur (2004)
- Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2000)
- Lady in a Cage (1964)
- The Last House on the Left (2009)
- The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
- Mad Max (1980)
- The Mask (1994)
- Miami Blues (1990)
- Open Range (2003)
- Ordinary People (1980)
- The Outsider (1980)
- Phat Girlz (2006)
- Predators (2009)
- Primary Colors (1998)
- Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
- Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)
- Richie Rich (1994)
- Roadhouse 66 (1984)
- Rudy (1993)
- Scrooged (1988)
- The Sitter (2011)
- The Skull (1965)
- Shine a Light (2008)
- Soul Survivors (2001)
- Special Effects (1984)
- Spellbinder (1988)
- Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)
- Still Waiting (2009)
- Thelma & Louise (1991)
- Vanity Fair (2004)
- The Virgin Suicides (2000)
- Waiting… (2005)
- Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)
- William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)
- Witless Protection (2008)