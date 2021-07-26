Every Marvel fan needs to watch this fan-made ‘Loki’ video right now

It’s not a good idea to fast-forward through the Marvel intro sequence, especially when it comes to the MCU TV shows available on Disney+. You never know what Marvel will do with it since the intro can be a great place for sneaky Easter eggs. The Loki finale intro is the best example of that. If Loki represents your introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then the intro is just an old song with a bunch of nonsensical dialogue on top of it. But if you’re a Marvel fan who has seen all the movies and shows, then you’ll recognize the song and all the lines that are spoken.

Someone went ahead and synced the Loki finale intro with the scenes from the Marvel movies where those iconic Avengers lines first appeared. And the result is glorious.

We recently discovered a brilliant video that suggests Marvel might have synced the finales of Loki and WandaVision on purpose. The whole thing is just amazing if it’s intentional. That’s the kind of Easter egg that’s buried quite deep. Or it’s just an incredible coincidence.

The synced video for the Loki intro isn’t as important for the multiverse now that Loki is done. But it is still a fantastic fan-made clip that perfectly recaps what had happened in the Sacred Timeline before we met the Loki villain.

Loki finale intro video

Marvel uses the Loki finale intro to remind us how we got here. We get some of the best Avengers lines from previous films and TV shows. The characters who speak the various lines are immediately recognizable. But if you’re still having trouble, the video at the end of this post will help you remember.

The Loki intro has another purpose. It transitions from Avengers quotes to quotes from real historical figures. Marvel also uses the intro to present the Sacred Timeline from the point we’re at right now. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) are at the end of time, and they’re about to meet Kang (Jonathan Majors).

The timeline is essential for the events to come, so Marvel might as well put things in perspective. With the castle at the end of time as the vantage point, one might see all the events in the MCU movies happening simultaneously. We would witness all those iconic lines at the same time. But we’re not here to explain the Loki multiverse again — see this link if you need to catch up.

What about the Endgame song?

The only thing in the Loki finale intro that doesn’t get its own scene is the song. We’ve heard this tune in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, but it’s in Avengers: Endgame that it truly shined. It’s the song that Steve (Chris Evans) and Peggy (Hayley Atwell) dance to — Harry James’ It’s Been a Long, Long Time. An even better version of the video below would be a clip showing the two dancing on a different screen.

It’s unclear why Marvel chose this song for the Loki finale intro. We can interpret it in various ways, given what happened in Loki. But there is one immediate connection between the dance and the TVA. The Steve-Peggy dance is a Nexus event that the TVA would prune most of the time. Maybe it was allowed to happen because of the events in the Loki finale.

Theories aside, you can check the synced video below, in all its glorious purpose.

