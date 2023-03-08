Epic Hot Wheels car chase stop-motion video was made using only an iPhone

The Fast and Furious franchise would be jealous of this 2:29-long short. A user on Reddit shared a stop-motion video of an epic Hot Wheels battle using only an iPhone. The trama is full of plot twists, and the Redditor uses several different toys from the Hot Wheels franchise to tell the story.

With more information shared on a thread, he says the full shooting took five weeks, and he did it by himself. With some backstage photos, we could take a look at his set, Which includes a selfie stick and some lights.

One of the users praised his video:

can’t believe you made this with just an iPhone. The stop motion is so smooth and the Hot Wheels stunts are out of this world. I used to play with Hot Wheels all the time as a kid, and this video totally brought me back to those days. The attention to detail is insane too. I love how you used different angles and lighting to make the cars look like they were really flying through the air. And the music you chose fits perfectly with the action.

The creator of this Hot Wheels stop-motion short shared he used the Stop Motion Studio app for his iPhone.

While Apple itself usually shares photos and videos recorded on the iPhone with the #ShotOniPhone campaign, it’s interesting when users post their creations out of nowhere. Apple just recently released another iPhone 14 color option. While this phone has faced poor sales, Apple brought an interesting feature to this series with a new Action Mode, which you can record anything you’d like with stabilization, even when running or cycling.

The Hot Wheels short, which you can see below, won’t use any of the new features available with the latest iPhones, but still, it’s nice to see how capable users can be.