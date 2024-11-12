Disney+ shares first footage from Andor S2, The Bear S4, and more

Following the Hollywood strikes of 2023, this year did not go quite like some of the top film and TV studios had anticipated. Many projects were delayed, which means that 2025 will be busier than ever for Hollywood. That’s certainly the case for Disney and its streaming service, Disney+, which looks to be preparing for its biggest year yet in a new 2025 preview video featuring never-before-seen footage from upcoming shows.

The video starts with our first look at The Bear season 4, which is likely to arrive next summer and could potentially bring an end to the award-winning series. It doesn’t reveal much, but we now know that Jamie Lee Curtis will return as Donna Berzatto.

We also get quick glimpses at the brand-new live-action Star Wars series Skeleton Crew, the Hulu series Paradise, a new season of Goosebumps (subtitled The Vanishing), Noah Hawley’s prequel series Alien: Earth, Marvel’s Ironheart and Daredevil: Born Again, Glen Powell as Chad Powers, Good American Family, Andor season 2, the last season of The Handmaid’s Tale, and the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Everything you see here is scheduled to debut before the end of 2025, but it is worth noting that many of these shows don’t have release dates yet.

Studios and audiences alike are hoping for a more stable slate of entertainment in 2025. Based on this trailer, it’s clear that Disney is bringing out the big guns on Disney+ and Hulu throughout the year. This doesn’t even mention Marvel’s animated TV shows, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Eyes of Wakanda, also set to bow next year.