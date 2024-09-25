Disney+ password sharing: How much it costs and how it works

The crackdown on Disney+ password sharing has reached its natural conclusion, as users will now have to pay extra to share their accounts. On Wednesday, Disney announced that the paid sharing program is now available in the US, giving Disney+ subscribers the ability to share their accounts with people outside of their household… for a price.

As Disney explained in a press release, your Disney+ subscription is only meant for use in your household. If you currently share your Disney+ account with anyone outside your home, you will need to add them as an Extra Member if you want them to continue to have access. Otherwise, they’ll need to sign up for their own account.

If you plan to continue sharing your Disney+ password, you can add an Extra Member profile for an additional $6.99 per month for Disney+ Basic subscriptions and $9.99 per month for Disney+ Premium subscriptions. Every account is only eligible for one Extra Member slot, so you’ll have to choose carefully if you were sharing with several people previously.

If you don’t want to pay extra for a friend or family member to use your Disney+ account, you can transfer an eligible profile to a new subscription instead. That way, the user will keep their watch history and settings when they sign up for their own account.

You can still watch Disney+ away from home, but you’ll likely see the following message: “This TV doesn’t seem to be part of the Household for this account.” Click I’M AWAY FROM HOME or select UPDATE HOUSEHOLD if you moved permanently. Disney will send a one-time passcode to your email address, which you’ll need to log in.