Discovery+ is the latest streaming service to get a seemingly inevitable price hike

At this rate, we’re all going to be paying more than we did for cable. Price hikes have been hitting all of the streaming services this year. From music to audiobooks to television and films, it’s been tough to get away without facing an increase in cost for one of your streaming services. Discovery+ is the latest to implement such an increase.

In a press release, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that it is increasing the price of Discovery+, its standalone streaming service that also comes bundled for Max subscribers. The company says that the price hike is effective immediately for anyone who starts a new subscription today.

If you sign up now, you’re going to pay $8.99 per month for the ad-free plan instead of the previous price of $6.99 per month in the United States. For existing subscribers to the ad-free plan, the price increase will go into effect for their next billing cycle on or after November 2nd. There is no price increase for the ad-supported plan — that will remain at $4.99 per month.

For Canadian subscribers, the price of the ad-free plan will increase from $6.99 CAD to $8.99 CAD. While the price of the ad-supported plan didn’t increase in the United States, it is getting raised in Canada from $4.99 CAD to $5.99 CAD.

This is the first time Discovery+ has increased the price of a monthly subscription in these markets since launching in January 2021. This will allow us to continue to provide can’t miss-stories in the food, home, relationships, true crime, paranormal genres – plus so much more.”

Discovery+ is the latest streaming service to hike its price. We’ve already seen price increases across the board from Netflix, Apple TV+, Max, Disney+, and more. It seems that once one company made the move without any disastrous results to its business, the rest of them followed suit.

Hopefully, these price hikes will slow down. I, for one, am starting to consider canceling some of my subscriptions if they continue.