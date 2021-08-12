Did Marvel just spoil a big ‘What If…?’ secret in this new commercial?

The first episode from Marvel’s What If…? is now streaming on Disney Plus. We’ll get one new 30-minute animated What If…? episode every Wednesday for the next couple of months. Marvel’s first animated MCU adventure is a lot more exciting than we thought. When Kevin Feige announced the show two years ago, the premise seemed interesting. We would see alternate stories featuring our favorite superheroes. At the time though, it wasn’t clear how they’d connect to the MCU. But after Loki, Marvel confirmed that its What If…? stories come from the multiverse. That means the things we see in animated form might impact the rest of the MCU.

After the first episode, we have no idea what’s in store for the rest of the series. But Marvel partnered with Hyundai for an animated commercial featuring several What If…? characters, and it looks like the studio may have spoiled a big What If…? secret in the ad.

The odds seem good that Marvel probably didn’t spoil anything big that happens in What If…?. That would include the show’s finale and other battles that we’re going to see along the way. But the ad does deliver an exciting detail that wasn’t apparent from the first episode.

Marvel’s What If…? Hyundai commercial

Redditors got a hold of the Hyundai ad and reposted it online after discovering that Marvel had deleted it from its Twitter timeline. In the ad, we see a few variants of our favorite MCU characters fighting some sort of army. We have Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Star-Lord (Chadwick Boseman), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in the fight. The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) observes everything.

It turns out that Marvel did not delete the ad. It’s available on the studio’s own Twitter timeline, which means the ad will not spoil the TV show’s finale in any way. After all, Marvel could always come up with any sort of MCU-based content for TV commercials with its partners. Those ads will not spoil the shows they’re based on.

The ad shows us a hilarious Thor, who needs to drive a car while wielding Mjolnir to dispatch the various foes closing in on these Avengers.

The brilliant Avengers spoiler

But there is an excellent spoiler in this What If…? commercial. Marvel brings together several superheroes who would likely fight under the Avengers umbrella. And the multiverse probably has all sorts of Avengers teams. What If…? episode 1 suggests that Captain Carter might join the Avengers just like Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) did in the main timeline. We do know that Captain Carter will be a central character in What If…? season 1. This might indicate that Marvel has big plans for this particular superhero down the road.

The What If…? Hyundai ad seems to imply there is a bigger story in the What If…? episode. Rather than getting a brief, standalone adventure in each episode, we might get more connective tissue here that could turn What If…? into something a lot bigger than we first thought. We’ll have to wait for more What If…? episodes to hit Disney Plus to see whether they’re standalone stories or part of something much bigger.

