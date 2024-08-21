Deadpool & Wolverine concept art shows off an unused Wolverinepool variant

Deadpool & Wolverine has topped $1.14 billion at the box office since its late July release and continues to stun audiences. If you were wondering, it’s worth watching the movie again in a theater. A second or third viewing will give you the chance to pay attention to all sorts of interesting details now that you know all the surprises.

What you won’t get in this final cut of Deadpool 3 is a Wolverinepool superhero concept. This variant didn’t make it into the movie. This character combines the best parts of Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) into a single character.

Luckily, one of the designers working on Marvel’s big R-rated movie shared the concept art for Wolverinepool on Instagram, and it’s absolutely brilliant. If you have not seen Deadpool & Wolverine, the concept art won’t ruin anything from the film’s plot.

That said, I will explain why Deadpool 3 could not have featured a Wolverinepool concept, as cool as it may look. Expect plot spoilers below.

Artist David Masson shared Wolverinepool on Instagram in the post below. It’s almost the same suit that Deadpool wears in the movie with a few obvious changes. First, the character wears the iconic Wolverine mask. Also, he has adamantium claws, just like Wolverine does. That means this Wolvie(pool?) variant has no use of katanas or guns.

I won’t lie. I’d have loved to see this mashup between Wolverine and Deadpool in the movie. It could have been so amazing to see what combination we got. Who would voice the character, Reynolds or Jackman? Would he be a Merc with a Mouth or a rugged Logan-type character? What about his face?

Imagine Jackman voicing nasty jokes as Wolverinepool. But, of course, you can’t do that in Deadpool & Wolverine. The film already features an amazing cameo from Chris Evans. The filthy monologue his Johnny Storm gives in the Deadpool 3 credits scene is absolutely amazing.

Then, perhaps Reynolds voicing a rugged variant of Wolverine could be more serious, but then you’d lose all the Deadpool magic here.

The real reason you can’t have Wolverinepool in Deadpool 3 concerns the movie plot. First, the film’s opening gives us a scene where Deadpool uses Wolverine’s adamantium bones to kill a bunch of TVA soldiers. He also equips the claws right at the end of that intro and uses them for a nasty kill sequence.

More importantly, the final fight of Deadpool & Wolverine has the two protagonists facing off against an army of Deadpools from the Void. This is the scene where we see Logan using Wolverine’s iconic mask for the first time in a movie. I was expecting this moment throughout the film, then totally forgot about it, only to be amazed at the brilliance of it when it happened.

You can’t ruin that by showing a Wolverinepool at any point during the movie because the character would have to feature the Wolverine mask. And you can’t have Wolverinepool show up in the sea of Deadpools because you can’t make him stand out.

Also, let’s remember that the Void doesn’t have any Wolverine. That’s a big plot detail. It’s why the villain is ready to entertain Wolverine for so long, falling into their trap. With a Wolverinepool in the Void, she’d half at least a version of Wolverine at her disposal.

Still, anything can happen now that Deadpool and Wolverine are both in the MCU. We’re in the multiverse, and we’ll surely see Wade and Logan join the Avengers to fight Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.).