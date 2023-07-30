Deadpool 3 villain leak might solve one of the sequel’s biggest mysteries

Deadpool 3 filming has stopped as actors are on strike, but there’s no shortage of leaks related to the sequel. The newest Deadpool 3 rumor teases the film’s main villain, potentially delivering a key reveal about the movie. That’s assuming the information is accurate and that Marvel won’t change anything once production resumes. Expect Deadpool 3 spoilers below, so avoid what follows if you hate knowing what will happen in upcoming MCU adventures.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Deadpool 3 is a multiverse movie

Even before Ryan Reynolds revealed that Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) would be back in Deadpool 3, it should have been clear to anyone that the sequel would be a multiverse movie.

This is the only way to remove the Deadpool character from the Fox universe and bring it to the MCU’s main reality, where Deadpool will then remain.

There’s no other way to do it, as the MCU doesn’t have mutants. And you can’t just pretend the events in the Fox universe happened in the main Earth-616 reality because that doesn’t make any sense.

The Deadpool 3 plot leaks we saw so far all say that the TVA will play a big role in the movie. Mobius (Owen Wilson) will show up, and Matthew Macfadyen will reportedly play a TVA agent overseeing Deadpool and Wolverine.

The TVA will have to act, considering how Deadpool behaved in Deadpool 2. He traveled to the past, creating several branches that needed to be clipped. And the TVA will likely employ Deadpool and Wolverine for a dangerous mission.

Just another day in the lives of Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). Image source: Marvel via Twitter

Leaked set photos and videos already indicate that Deadpool and Wolverine will fight in the Void, which implies the TVA will be a part of the movie.

Rumors say that the action might happen predominantly in other timelines, whit Earth-838 from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness being a key one.

That’s one MCU reality that has plenty of superheroes that would fit or match the Fox universe. Specifically, it’s a reality where the Fantastic Four and X-Men exist.

Whether these leaks are accurate or not, we need a big reason for Deadpool being stuck in the MCU’s Earth-616 by the movie’s end.

The villain of Deadpool 3

Some of the Deadpool 3 plot leaks that we have seen so far said that Magneto (Ian McKellen) might be the villain of the film. Others claimed a different character would be the main antagonist.

Earlier this week, known leaker MyTimeToShineHello took to Instagram to tease the Deadpool 3 villain.

She said that the main villain in Deadpool 3 is someone we have already met in the MCU. Interestingly, she didn’t specify the actual villain, so anyone could turn out to be a bad guy.

We might be looking at a character that appeared in the Earth-616 reality. Or someone from the multiverse that interacted with the 616 timeline.

It doesn’t even have to be a real villain. For example, Doctor Strange 616 (Benedict Cumberbatch) can be considered a villain on Earth-838. Even Wanda-838, who isn’t a villain in her reality, might become one for Deadpool 3.

I’m only speculating, but having a villain related to Earth-616 will fix one of Marvel’s problems. Let’s remember that we need Deadpool to stay on Earth-616 after Deadpool 3. The character should then appear in other crossover movies, especially Avengers: Secret Wars.

A villain connected to the Earth-616 universe would explain Deadpool’s interaction with the main MCU timeline. And it would be much better than the TVA randomly throwing Deadpool to the MCU’s main timeline.

Assuming the strikes won’t lead to release date delays, we’ll see Deadpool 3 in theaters on May 3rd, next year.