Daredevil might pop up all over the MCU after his No Way Home debut

Less than two weeks before Spider-Man: No Way Home premiered, Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed that Charlie Cox would play Daredevil in the MCU. “If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil,” Feige said at the time. “Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.” By that point, every Spider-Man fan was aware of the rumors that claimed Cox would cameo in No Way Home. Even the actor struggled to deny those rumors in interviews that preceded the premiere. And No Way Home delivered.

Now that Daredevil has officially joined the MCU, fans are dying to see Marvel revive Daredevil. Marvel has yet to make any announcements. But rumors say we’ll see Cox playing Matt Murdock/Daredevil in several exciting MCU adventures, including Spider-Man 4. Mind you, some spoilers might follow below.

The return of Daredevil

While the Charlie Cox cameo wasn’t a well-kept No Way Home secret, the Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) appearance in Hawkeye was a better guarded one. In just a few days, Marvel revived two fan-favorite Marvel characters that weren’t part of the MCU.

The Netflix Daredevil show was incredibly popular, which is probably why Marvel decided to bring Cox and D’Onofrio back. It’s not just Daredevil that fans loved. D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk was also a highlight of the show. With that in mind, we’ve yet to find out whether the Netflix series is MCU canon. Reports preceding No Way Home said that Marvel wanted to give the character a soft reboot. The studio would use the same characters and some of the character development from the Netflix show without integrating those stories directly into the MCU.

The multiverse lets Marvel do whatever it pleases with the Netflix properties. It can consider those stories alternate universes. But those alternate universes can be quite similar to the MCU’s main timeline. That’s how you’d get familiar Daredevil and Kingpin characters in the MCU. They can look and sound like the Netflix variants. But Marvel might use them to tell brand new stories.

We’ll see Daredevil everywhere in the MCU

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. It’ll be a few years until the first standalone Daredevil project in the MCU rolls along, so fans are in for quite a waiting game.

The good news is that Marvel will reportedly use Charlie Cox’s Daredevil “everywhere” until then. That’s what a Murphy’s Multiverse source told the blog a few months ago when asked about Cox’s future in the MCU. The same source apparently confirmed Daredevil’s return to the MCU back in December 2020.

The blog noted the various MCU properties where it makes sense to see Daredevil appear. The list includes She-Hulk, Echo, Armor Wars, Spider-Man 4, and Daredevil. Rumors already mentioned some of these cameos and that they might be more than cameos.

Daredevil appearing in Echo makes the most sense, given the close connection between Echo (Alaqua Cox) and Kingpin. Also, we’d expect Marvel and Sony to put Daredevil in Spider-Man 4 given the events of No Way Home. We know from Feige that the next Spidey movie is already in the works. And Spider-Man (Tom Holland) stayed in New York, which means he’ll roam the same streets that Daredevil protects.

Moreover, a big She-Hulk leak said recently that Matt Murdock will face off against Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) in the TV show. The two characters might be romantically involved, the same leak claimed. Nothing is official, however. But if these rumors are accurate, then Daredevil’s next MCU appearance will be She-Hulk, which is set to premiere on Disney Plus at some point this year.