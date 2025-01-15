Click to Skip Ad
Daredevil: Born Again trailer brings bloody, bone-shattering violence to the MCU

Published Jan 15th, 2025
If there were any concerns that Marvel would tone down the violence of the Daredevil series in its transition from Netflix to Disney+, the first trailer should dispel them. Throughout the trailer for Daredevil: Born Again, we see more blood, more broken bones, and more faces being smashed in than in the rest of the MCU combined.

After soft-launching Daredevil in the MCU with a comical cameo appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home and a guest spot on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Matt Murdock gets a starring role in a series that looks to be a direct follow-up to Marvel’s Netflix series.

“Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York,” reads Marvel’s synopsis. “When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.”

We see the two reunite in a diner, where Wilson Fisk reveals that he is running for mayor while Murdock has hung up the mask. Daredevil’s retirement doesn’t last long, of course, as we see him get dragged back into the fight in the second half of the trailer.

The trailer also shows us that much of the cast from the Netflix series is returning for Born Again, including Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Franklin “Foggy” Nelson, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle (Punisher), Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Marianna-Fisk and Wilson Bethel as Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

Jacob Siegal
