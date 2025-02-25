Daredevil: Born Again stars address rumors they’ll be in Spider-Man 4

With the second season of Daredevil: Born Again set to begin filming this week and a Punisher special in the works, it’s obvious that Marvel sees a bright future for its street-level stories. That said, despite rumors that Daredevil and Kingpin might play a role in Spider-Man 4, the stars of Born Again claim that they won’t be in Sony’s movie.

In a recent interview with Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, Adam Barnhardt of Inks and Ideas managed to slyly sneak in a question about the actors showing up in Spider-Man 4. Surprisingly, D’Onofrio provided a straight answer, despite it being something of a joke.

“Well, for you, we’re not,” said D’Onofrio. “You can ask that because we’re not in Spider-Man 4, or at least nobody has told me that we are.”

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time an actor has lied about appearing in a Marvel movie—far from it, in fact, but D’Onofrio sounds fairly definitive. He does leave the door open a crack by noting that no one has told him that he is in Spider-Man 4 yet, but if Spider-Man 4 is really going to be in theaters on July 31, 2026, Sony and Marvel should probably have the cast nailed down by now, especially a potentially major villain like Kingpin.

Looking at the box office numbers for Captain America: Brave New World and The Marvels, it is also clear that building movies around characters and events from the TV shows is not always a winning formula. It might be in Marvel’s best interest to keep all the movies and shows separate going forward, only bringing TV characters over for major crossovers.

Now we’re left to wonder what Peter Parker will be doing in Spider-Man 4.