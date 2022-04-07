Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might include a surprise Avenger cameo

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally opens on November 11th. The production faced various delays that prompted speculation about Marvel moving the film’s release to early 2023. However, it looks like filming has wrapped, and the team is moving on to post-production. News that Marvel is done filming Black Panther 2 came from a surprising source, teasing an exciting cameo for Wakanda Forever.

However, before we can elaborate, you should know that some spoilers will follow below.

Who will play Black Panther?

Wakanda Forever shouldn’t have answered this question, but that’s what MCU fans want to know most. The unexpected passing of Chadwick Boseman forced Marvel to change plans for the sequel. The studio announced months ago that it would not recast T’Challa for Wakanda Forever.

This implied that someone else would take over the Black Panther mantle in the MCU, prompting speculation around the next superhero coming from the highly advanced African nation.

Shuri (Letitia Wright) is one possibility. Shuri is T’Challa’s sister, and she becomes Black Panther in the series. M’Baku (Winston Duke) is another. Marvel could always come up with a different twist, although the Black Panther 2 cameo we’re going to look at isn’t about that.

What I’m getting at is that we think we know who is in the Wakanda Forever cast. And there are no surprises. Many of the characters from the first Black Panther are returning. In addition to Shuri and M’Baku, we’ll also have Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), Ramonda (Angela Bassett, and Okoye (Danai Gurira) back. Martin Freeman will return as Everett Ross as well.

Not to mention that Marvel has confirmed one exciting Black Widow cameo. Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams will be in Wakanda Forever. And Tenoch Huerta will reportedly play Namor in the movie and the MCU.

Black Panther 2 cameo surprise

This brings us to an unexpected revelation about Wakanda Forever. Anthony Mackie, who plays the MCU’s new Captain America now that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) has retired, talked about the movie ahead of the Grammys on Sunday night.

Asked about his next project with Marvel, Mackie quickly pivoted to talking about Black Widow. He will appear in Captain America 4 soon, which would be his next MCU movie. Unless Mackie makes a cameo in Black Panther 2.

“I’m very excited to say they just wrapped filming Black Panther 2,” he said. “It’s going to be amazing; it’s going to be spectacular.” That’s when he had to say he is not in the movie, but he did it in such a way that fans have started wondering whether Sam Wilson will appear in the film.

Anthony Mackie says while he’s not in it, he’s recently spent some time on the BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER set and they’ve completed filming!



“It’s gonna be amazing, it’s gonna be spectacular…I’m excited for everyone to see it…It’s done.” pic.twitter.com/2tPEqjelKv — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever News (@bpanthernews) April 4, 2022

“I’m not [in it] but I’ve been [to the set], I’ve witnessed it. I’m very excited for everyone to see Black Panther 2, they just wrapped it,” Mackie said. The good news here is that Wakanda Forever filming has wrapped. Marvel should have plenty of time to finish it by November.

Why did Mackie go to the set, though? A Captain America cameo in Black Panther 2 makes perfect sense. Not only would we get to see the new Cap again, but it works for the story. Let’s not forget that both Sam and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) have ties with Wakanda. And the new Cap suit that we saw in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier comes from Wakanda.

That said, we have no way of confirming any of this, so we’ll have to wait for Black Panther 2 to see if this cameo happens.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.