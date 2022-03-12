Will Bucky be in Captain America 4? Here’s what Sebastian Stan says

Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) is no longer Captain America in the MCU, with Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson taking up the mantle during The Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV series. We’ll see the new Cap again in Captain America 4 in the not-too-distant future, but we have no idea if Sebastian Stan will be in for the ride as well.

While it makes sense for Bucky to continue to fight alongside Sam, that’s not enough to confirm that Stan will appear in the upcoming movie. And the actor won’t spoil any secrets either. If anything, he’s ready to troll fans, and Mackie, instead. Mind you, some Falcon spoilers might follow below.

What will Captain America 4 be about?

Captain America 4 feels like the natural continuation of Falcon. We have Sam accepting the role of Captain America, despite whatever resistance he’s about to encounter. And we have Bucky supporting him all the way through.

But Falcon isn’t a story just about Sam getting that Captain America uniform. It’s also about Sebastian Stan’s character moving beyond his villainous past. By the end of Falcon, the Winter Soldier isn’t just a recognized Avenger. He’s also starting to heal in a way that wasn’t possible so far.

Not to mention the following post-credits “scene.” We’ve moved beyond seeing Falcon and the Winter Soldier stories. We’re in “Captain America and the Winter Soldier” territory, implying the two characters will continue to appear together in other MCU adventures.

That’s not to say that the Winter Soldier has to continue being the sidekick of a different version of Cap. But the two characters forged a stronger bond than before. And we all remember where all of this started in Civil War.

Not to mention that the Winter Soldier was actually one of the main supporters of Steve’s desire for Sam to take on the Cap mantle. Now that it finally happened, he should continue to work together with Sam. Not that he has that many friends.

With all that in mind, we have no idea what will happen in the next Cap movie. Or how the story connects to the rest of the events in Phase 4. We’ll also have to remember Marvel’s way of doing things. The studio is yet to announce the Captain America 4 cast. And Sebastian Stan isn’t saying anything on the record.

Sebastian Stan on Captain America 4 role

It’s not like the actor isn’t busy enough without the MCU getting in the way. His comments about Bucky being in Captain Marvel actually came during an interview about Stan’s latest project. He played Tommy Lee in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy.

The inevitable question about his future as Bucky in Captain America 4 came at the end of the short interview you’ll see at the end of this post. This is where Sebastian Stan’s denial skills that he no doubt acquired while working on MCU projects kicked in.

“I don’t know, I really don’t know [if Bucky will return],” the actor said before pivoting to trolling his Falcon co-star. “I really hope Anthony Mackie doesn’t have any say in it. Because if he has any say in it, I’m not in ‘Captain America 4.’”

Joking aside, we’ll remind you that Marvel has four mysterious movie dates scheduled for 2024 and a fifth untitled project for 2023. We know that Marvel is already working on several films that are yet to be fully announced, including Blade, Fantastic Four, and Deadpool 3.

Could Captain America 4 release by the end of 2024? That’s the kind of question that Marvel is not ready to answer. And we wouldn’t expect Anthony Mackie or Sebastian Stan to say anything about the film’s release date either.

But there is one rumor that says Captain America 4 shooting might start this June. While you wait for official news from Marvel, you can check out Sebastian Stan’s interview below: