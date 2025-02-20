Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Deadpool 3 John Wick 5 Spiderman 4 Watch Free Movies Ms Marvel Season 2 What Is That Movie? The Secret Society 2 Apple TV Plus
Home Entertainment TV Shows

Avatar: Seven Havens is the long-awaited sequel series to The Legend of Korra

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Feb 20th, 2025 11:50AM EST
Seven Havens is the latest Avatar animated series.
Image: Nickelodeon

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

One of the most celebrated animated TV shows of all time is coming back for more. This week, Nickelodeon announced that Avatar: The Last Airbender creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are developing an original sequel series dubbed Avatar: Seven Havens, set after the events of The Legend of Korra. Seven Havens will consist of 26 episodes, split into Book 1 and Book 2, much like its predecessors.

“When we created the original series, we never imagined we’d still be expanding the world decades later,” said DiMartino and Konietzko in a statement on Thursday. “This new incarnation of the Avatarverse is full of fantasy, mystery, and a whole new cast of amazing characters. Get ready to take another epic and emotional adventure!”

According to Nickelodeon’s press release, the new sequel series takes place in a ruined world in which a young Earthbender learns that she will follow in Korra’s footsteps as the next Avatar. But in this era, that title designates her as a threat to humanity, and as such, she’s being hunted by humans and spirits alike instead of celebrated as their savior.

“She and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization’s last strongholds collapse,” the synopsis explains.

Seven Havens is one of many Avatar projects currently in the works. Perhaps the most notable is the popular live-action adaptation from Netflix, which has already been renewed for a second and third season. Series creators DiMartino and Konietzko were initially involved with the project but ended up leaving due to creative differences.

There’s also an Untitled Animated Aang Avatar film that will focus on Avatar Aang and his friends as adults, set to hit theaters on January 30, 2026. The voice cast includes Dave Bautista, Dionne Quan, Jessica Matten, Román Zaragoza, and Eric Nam.

Don’t Miss: New on Netflix: February 2025

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News