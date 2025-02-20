Avatar: Seven Havens is the long-awaited sequel series to The Legend of Korra

One of the most celebrated animated TV shows of all time is coming back for more. This week, Nickelodeon announced that Avatar: The Last Airbender creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are developing an original sequel series dubbed Avatar: Seven Havens, set after the events of The Legend of Korra. Seven Havens will consist of 26 episodes, split into Book 1 and Book 2, much like its predecessors.

“When we created the original series, we never imagined we’d still be expanding the world decades later,” said DiMartino and Konietzko in a statement on Thursday. “This new incarnation of the Avatarverse is full of fantasy, mystery, and a whole new cast of amazing characters. Get ready to take another epic and emotional adventure!”

According to Nickelodeon’s press release, the new sequel series takes place in a ruined world in which a young Earthbender learns that she will follow in Korra’s footsteps as the next Avatar. But in this era, that title designates her as a threat to humanity, and as such, she’s being hunted by humans and spirits alike instead of celebrated as their savior.

“She and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization’s last strongholds collapse,” the synopsis explains.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Seven Havens is one of many Avatar projects currently in the works. Perhaps the most notable is the popular live-action adaptation from Netflix, which has already been renewed for a second and third season. Series creators DiMartino and Konietzko were initially involved with the project but ended up leaving due to creative differences.

There’s also an Untitled Animated Aang Avatar film that will focus on Avatar Aang and his friends as adults, set to hit theaters on January 30, 2026. The voice cast includes Dave Bautista, Dionne Quan, Jessica Matten, Román Zaragoza, and Eric Nam.