Apple TV+ reveals its most-watched TV shows and movies

We all know Apple TV+ is home to some of the best critical-acclaimed TV shows and movies of recent years, but how does this apply to watching time, or which programs are actually the most popular?

Personally, I have a fond appreciation for “Foundation,” “Lessons In Chemistry,” “Shrinking,” “Luck,” and so many others. While streaming platforms are always a bit tricky about their numbers, Apple insiders have shared some of the Apple TV+ numbers with Deadline, which we can help you with what you might want to watch next.

Most-watched movie: The Family Plan

The Family Plan Most-watched TV show: The Morning Show

According to the publication, “The Family Plan” debuted as the most viewed movie ever for the service. At the same time, “The Morning Show” became the new series record holder after its new season, which had its audience increase by 20% over its second season thanks to the US, Canada, Australia, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Spain, France, and India.

Besides that, a few other shows helped Apple TV+ viewership increase 42% year over year in 2023 in over 100 countries, while the service doubled the total hours consumed in year-over-year comparison.

These shows include:

Lessons in Chemistry

Messi Meets America

Slow Horses For All Mankind

Silo

Hijack Bad Sisters

Ted Lasso

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Deadline reveals that “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” premiered as the number 1 first season drama on Apple TV, while “Lessons in Chemistry” became the first limited series on Apple TV+ to date. “Messi in America,” for example, is on the path to becoming the “biggest unscripted sports series for the service,” as it has had the most viewers from Australia, Germany, Mexico, Spain, and Argentina.

The publication says that the latest season of “For All Mankind” beat its previous season numbers, while “Slow Horses” is set to become the largest returning drama in the UK, up 65% there over its second season.

Below, you can find some of the most popular Apple TV+ shows you should be watching right now.