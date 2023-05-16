Apple TV Plus drops the official trailer for Swagger season 2

Swagger is back for a second season, and Apple TV Plus has the official trailer to prove it.

Today, Apple released the official trailer for season two of Swagger, which will premiere on Apple TV Plus on Friday, June 23, 2023. In the official trailer, we’re reintroduced to some of our favorite faces from the first season like O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, and Academy Award nominee Quvenzhané Wallis. We’re also introduced to new faces like Orlando Jones and Shannon Brown.

You can check out the official trailer from YouTube below:

What will season two be about?

Season two of Swagger, as Apple explains, will cover Jace, Phil, Nick, Musa, Drew, and Royale as they are entering their senior year of high school.

All but Phil will be attending Cedar Cove Prep; a predominantly white institution where wealthy board members control the entire operation from the hiring of faculty to the enrollment of students. It is a school of power and influence. For all of their academic success, their basketball program has not been competitive until Emory Lawson, the athletic director, managed to acquire the Swagger players. Almost overnight, Cedar Cove’s basketball program becomes elite, attracting the attention of Alonzo Powers from Gladiator Sneakers. Games are attended by top college scouts from the nation and are live-streamed for thousands of fans. With winning comes scrutiny and the players find themselves under a microscope as they vie for a national high school championship.

According to Apple, the second season will be told with one new episode weekly every Friday through August 11th. The series “explores the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption.”

Season two of Swagger will premiere on Apple TV Plus on Friday, June 23, 2023. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.