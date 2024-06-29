Click to Skip Ad
Apple TV+ overtakes Paramount+ in the US

Published Jun 28th, 2024 8:18PM EDT
Foundation on Apple TV+
Image: Apple

US consumers think Apple TV+ keeps adding more value. Ahead of its fifth year anniversary in November, a report shows that Apple’s streaming service has overtaken Paramount+ in popularity in the US.

According to JustWatch (via 9to5Mac), Apple TV+ saw a 1% increase in the US streaming platform market share in the second quarter of 2024. As the service keeps growing bit by bit, it has overtaken Paramount+ in the US and is now getting closer to Hulu and Disney+.

“We have seen some changes with TV+, it has an overall increase in market shares as well as several pieces of original content that have ranked on our streaming charts throughout this quarter. Apple TV+ is now moving closer to Disney+ in terms of size in the US SVOD market,” JustWatch told the publication.

Apple TV+ keeps growing in popularity as more shows and movies are added to the catalog. Apple CEO Tim Cook announcing during the WWDC 2024 keynote that several popular shows would soon make a comeback for another season must have helped as well. Pachinko, Severance, and Silo are among the shows getting a season two this year. In addition, the price of Apple TV+ is way more competitive than most streaming platforms, especially when you factor in an Apple One subscription.

That said, here’s the full US streaming market share ranking provided by JustWatch:

  1. Amazon Prime Video: 22% 
  2. Netflix: 22% 
  3. Max: 14%
  4. Disney+: 11%
  5. Hulu: 10% 
  6. Apple TV+: 9%
  7. Paramount +: 9% 
  8. Others: 3%

While Apple TV+ still has a long way to go to compete with Netflix or Prime Video, it’s clear that Apple has found its audience. Also, we have to see if Disney merging its service with Hulu will help the company get closer to the leaders or if the price change might make users go to other platforms instead.

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

