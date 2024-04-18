Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Netflix Dramas Apple TV+ Feel Good Shows Netflix Top 10 Good Netflix Series Spy Shows New on Disney+ New on Max New on Netfilx Best New Shows To Stream
Home Entertainment TV Shows

Apple TV+ mystery thriller Sunny could be the streamer’s next Severance

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Apr 18th, 2024 3:57PM EDT
Rashida Jones in Sunny on Apple TV+.
Image: Apple

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

It’s been over two years since Severance premiered on Apple TV+ to rave reviews, but we’re all still anxiously awaiting a release date for season 2. We expect to hear some news in the coming months, but in the meantime, Apple has another darkly comic mystery thriller series in the works called Sunny that should help to tide fans over when it debuts on July 10.

Apple first announced Sunny back in 2022, revealing that it would be a 10-episode drama from A24 created by Katie Robbins (The Last Tycoon, The Affair). Rashida Jones (On the Rocks, The Other Black Girl) stars as Suzie, an American woman living in Japan whose life is turned upside-down when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash.

Following the crash, the electronics company Suzie’s husband worked for send her one of their new domestic robots, named Sunny, as “consolation.” She takes quite some time to warm up to Sunny, but once their friendship blossoms, they begin working together to solve the mystery of what really happened to her family in the crash.

In addition to Jones, the cast includes Hidetoshi Nishijima, Joanna Sotomura, Judy Ongg, You, annie the clumsy, and Jun Kunimura. Jones serves as an executive producer alongside director Lucy Tcherniak. If you want a head start on the story, the show is based on the book “The Dark Manual” by Japan-based Irish writer Colin O’Sullivan.

So far, all Apple has shared beyond the synopsis is a series of three photos. One is at the top of this post, while we’ve included the other two below:

Rashida Jones stars in Sunny.
Rashida Jones stars in Sunny. Image source: Apple
Rashida Jones and Hidetoshi Nishijima star in Sunny.
Rashida Jones and Hidetoshi Nishijima star in Sunny. Image source: Apple

The series premieres with two episodes on July 10, 2024, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday after that through September 4. At least this one has a release date, and we’re sure to get a trailer in the next few weeks as well.

Don’t Miss: 29 new movies streaming free on Apple TV+ in April

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News