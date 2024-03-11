Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Netflix Dramas Apple TV+ Argylle Netflix Top 10 Spy Shows New on Disney+ New on Max New on Netfilx HBO Documentaries
Home Entertainment News

Apple TV+ is one step closer to launching an ad-supported plan

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Mar 11th, 2024 4:19PM EDT
Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso.
Image: Apple TV Plus

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

As of 2024, Apple TV+ is one of the only streaming services that doesn’t offer a cheaper, ad-supported plan, but that might change soon. On Monday, Business Insider reported that Apple recently hired Joseph Cady, who most recently served as one of the top advertising executives at NBCUniversal. Cady established NBC’s partnerships with Amazon, Google, and TikTok, and now he will run “data-driven and targeted TV advertising” for Apple.

According to the report, Cady will likely work closely with Winston Crawford, who Apple hired as its head of global ad sales last September. Cady is also expected to work in tandem with Lauren Fry, who took over as head of video ad sales at Apple last February.

Business Insider goes on to point out that Apple has been loading up on ad execs over the last year and change. Other notable recent hires include DIRECTV VP Jason Brum, NBCUniversal campaign manager for Peacock Chandler Taylor, and FanDuel senior director of sponsorships and ad sales Jacqueline Bleazey.

Apple has yet to make any formal announcements about ads on Apple TV+, but aside from the spate of hirings, there have been signs that a new tier is coming. After winning the rights to MLS Season Pass in 2022, Apple began selling ads to run during its dozens of Major League Soccer broadcasts. Apple also reportedly hired mobile ad veteran Vishal Gurbuxani to build a demand-side platform advertisers could use to buy ads across Apple’s apps and services.

Finally, Apple seemed to lay the groundwork for a cheaper plan when it raised the monthly price of an Apple TV+ subscription from $6.99 to $9.99 in October. If you are willing to put up with ads while watching Ted Lasso, Slow Horses, or Masters of the Air on Apple TV+, it probably won’t be long until you can do so at a lower monthly price.

Don’t Miss: Masters of the Air isn’t the follow-up Band of Brothers deserved

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News