Apple TV+ is one step closer to launching an ad-supported plan

As of 2024, Apple TV+ is one of the only streaming services that doesn’t offer a cheaper, ad-supported plan, but that might change soon. On Monday, Business Insider reported that Apple recently hired Joseph Cady, who most recently served as one of the top advertising executives at NBCUniversal. Cady established NBC’s partnerships with Amazon, Google, and TikTok, and now he will run “data-driven and targeted TV advertising” for Apple.

According to the report, Cady will likely work closely with Winston Crawford, who Apple hired as its head of global ad sales last September. Cady is also expected to work in tandem with Lauren Fry, who took over as head of video ad sales at Apple last February.

Business Insider goes on to point out that Apple has been loading up on ad execs over the last year and change. Other notable recent hires include DIRECTV VP Jason Brum, NBCUniversal campaign manager for Peacock Chandler Taylor, and FanDuel senior director of sponsorships and ad sales Jacqueline Bleazey.

Apple has yet to make any formal announcements about ads on Apple TV+, but aside from the spate of hirings, there have been signs that a new tier is coming. After winning the rights to MLS Season Pass in 2022, Apple began selling ads to run during its dozens of Major League Soccer broadcasts. Apple also reportedly hired mobile ad veteran Vishal Gurbuxani to build a demand-side platform advertisers could use to buy ads across Apple’s apps and services.

Finally, Apple seemed to lay the groundwork for a cheaper plan when it raised the monthly price of an Apple TV+ subscription from $6.99 to $9.99 in October. If you are willing to put up with ads while watching Ted Lasso, Slow Horses, or Masters of the Air on Apple TV+, it probably won’t be long until you can do so at a lower monthly price.