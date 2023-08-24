Apple releases the official trailer for The Morning Show season 3

It’s time to strap yourself back in for a drama-filled ride with another season of The Morning Show.

Today, Apple TV+ released the official trailer for season three of The Morning Show, its award-winning drama series about a toxic work environment that is brought to light — sometimes live on the air. The third season of the series, which will premiere on the streaming service on Wednesday, September 13th, brings back stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

You can check out the official trailer for season three of The Morning Show on YouTube below:

What is season three of The Morning Show about?

According to Apple’s synopsis, season three of the hit series will

In season three of “The Morning Show,” the stakes are high as the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom. The Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award-winning drama, which has already received an early renewal for season four, is showrun and executive produced by Charlotte Stoudt, and directed and executive produced by Mimi Leder. The series is produced by the studio Media Res, and executive produced by Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, along with Stoudt and Leder; Aniston and Kristin Hahn executive produce through Echo Films; Witherspoon executive produces alongside Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine.

In addition to Witherspoon and Aniston, who are both returning for the third season, season three will also feature Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie, and Julianna Margulies.

The third season of The Morning Show will premiere on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, September 13th. The first two episodes of the ten-episode season will be available when it debuts with each additional episode released weekly until its finale on Wednesday, November 8th.