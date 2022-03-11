Another major Doctor Strange 2 plot detail might have leaked

After Marvel released the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer during the Super Bowl, we told you that the footage seems to confirm a big plot leak from last fall. As massive as that plot leak may have been, it dropped before Marvel began its extensive Doctor Strange 2 reshoots. Still, the second trailer seems to respect the narrative in that leaked storyline, although the best parts might be hidden.

We noted that some of the biggest events in the final act of Multiverse of Madness aren’t clearly outlined. And the plot leak did not reveal the Doctor Strange 2 events in great detail. Since the Super Bowl trailer, we’ve seen additional leaks that offered a few exciting details about the movie.

With all of that in mind, another Multiverse of Madness plot development might have leaked that details a pivotal scene in the movie. But before we can explore it, we’ll remind you that big spoilers might follow.

Is Wanda the villain of Doctor Strange 2?

The big plot from last fall seemed to confirm what various other Doctor Strange 2 plot rumors claimed. Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) will be the show’s main villain, challenging Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and various other superheroes in the process.

This might sound like bad news to Wanda fans who can’t conceive seeing their favorite Avengers turn to the dark side. But the writing for her descent into madness and villainy has been on the wall.

Wanda is as much a bad guy as she is a good guy in WandaVision. While we understand her point of the story and why she reverted to creating her perfect happy world, it’s still the kind of behavior that other Avengers will certainly frown upon.

Doctor Strange 2 will deliver this first confrontation between Wanda and Avengers and Avengers variants from the multiverse. That’s what the plot leak said. And the Super Bowl trailer seems to confirm all of that. Wanda will be a villain for a part of the movie, and she’ll attack the Illuminati compound. That’s the headquarters of the superhero team that’s policing the multiverse. The team that Professor X (Patrick Stewart) leads.

These details are important as the new Doctor Strange 2 plot leak focuses specifically on the Illuminati and the battle against Wanda.

The new Doctor Strange 2 plot leak

We know from the previous leaks and the trailer that the primary Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) ends up arrested by Professor X’s group. Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) is one of the Illuminati, and we learn from the trailer that Ultron sentries are guarding the prisoner. Separately, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) is inside a glass cell.

#MultiverseOfMadness

(Final Cut) Before Mordo can kill Doctor Strange, sirens suddenly go off throughout the building. Professor Xavier quickly tells the Illuminati members to either go back to their universes or stay and help fight. pic.twitter.com/Xapz40dRb6 — Moth Culture (@Moth_Culture) March 9, 2022

That’s where the new Doctor Strange 2 plot leak comes into play, as seen above. A Twitter user who has posted other purported Multiverse of Madness details in the past explains how Wanda’s attack happens.

We know that Mordo and Strange will fight briefly, but they’ll get interrupted when Wanda attacks. That’s when Professor X will tell the Illuminati to either go back to their universes or stay and help fight Wanda.

If accurate, this is a significant plot detail. It tells us the Illuminati do not come from the same reality. And if that’s true, they’re representatives of their separate worlds. Therefore, they have ways to travel between realities without getting lost on the way.

Endgame’s time travel gave us a way to travel between realities at different points in time. But Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) did not target specific realities.

The superhero teams

Moving on, the same leaker posted another interesting tidbit about the movie. If the information below is accurate, then we’ll see a few exciting Easter eggs in that scene. Each Illuminati will be assigned to a chair with a distinct emblem on the back, representative of the team of heroes sending that specific envoy.

#MultiverseOfMadness

Each Illuminati member has an assigned chair with a distinct emblem on the back representing each individual’s team/group.

Captain Carter – (Avengers)

Reed Richards – (Fantastic 4)

Balder The Brave – (Asgardians)

Captain Marvel – (Star Force) pic.twitter.com/AcrfoXqcdM — Moth Culture (@Moth_Culture) March 9, 2022

We’ll have the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Asgardians, and Star Force, according to this list. Two names are missing, of course. Not to mention there’s no Professor X in there.

We’ll point out that the image showing Strange in front of a tribunal consisting of seven people is just fan art. It makes sense, but it’s not official. We know from the trailer that we have six chairs in the room. Xavier might be sitting in the middle, on the seventh.

As with other Doctor Strange 2 plot leaks, we can’t verify any of this at this point. Multiverse of Madness premieres on May 6th, at which point we’ll learn if any of these leaks were accurate or not.