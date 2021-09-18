Another big ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ secret might have just leaked

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the most anticipated superhero movie of the year, thanks to all the big spoilers that turned out to be true. Several leaks said all the actors who played Peter Parker in Sony’s Spider-Man films will appear in the movie. As a result, No Way Home would be a multiverse adventure. Also, they’d face the villains from those films. The first trailer confirmed the multiverse aspect of the film. Also, it showed us one of the six villains, teasing four others. With all that in mind, we just explained how there’s just one big mystery left about Spider-Man 3 and how Venom 2 delivers a great No Way Home connection.

But a brand new report indicates another impressive cameo that Sony and Marvel will use to set up the MCU’s Spider-Man 4 sequel. Before we go on, we’ll advise you that a few big spoilers follow below.

The Venom post-credits scene

Venom: Let There Be Carnage premieres on October 1st, as Sony has settled on a final release date for the film. The movie is part of the Sony Spider-Man Universe (SSU), so we expected some MCU Spider-Man Easter eggs in it. After all, Sony wants to hitch its SSU to the massively successful MCU to turn its Spider-Man-affiliated movies into box office hits. That connection is all the more important during the pandemic when fewer people are going to theaters. And it’s all the more important for Sony, as the studio can’t fall back on a streaming service like Marvel’s Disney Plus access.

Little did we know how strong the link between Venom 2 and Spider-Man 3 would be. Sony went ahead and screened the Venom sequel to fans, and that pivotal scene leaked. The post-credits scene places the Venom sequel in the MCU timeline, offering us a chronology of events. It does so by featuring a version of the Far From Home cliffhanger scene where the world finds out about Spider-Man’s identity.

The scene shows Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, as J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) exposes Peter with the help of Mysterio’s (Jake Gyllenhaal) fake news video. Venom (Tom Hardy) tells his host Eddie Brock that Spidey looks tasty. Just like that, Venom is in the MCU. Or in a parallel universe that could behave very closely to the primary MCU reality.

Venom cameo in No Way Home

Separately, we told you that the biggest No Way Home mystery left concerns the sixth villain. Vulture and Rhino could be obvious additions to the Sinister Six. But the recent developments also gave us two other potential bad guys, including Vince D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, who should appear in Hawkeye and Tom Hardy’s symbiote.

While we were only speculating that either of these two could be a Sinister Six member, nothing is confirmed. It’s unclear who Sony and Marvel picked for this team of supervillains. But an insider claims that Venom will appear in No Way Home. According to Geekosity’s Mikey Sutton, the Venom cameo is what Sony and Marvel need to set up the upcoming Spider-Man 4 film.

Older rumors said that Sony and Marvel might be partnering up for a second Spider-Man trilogy that could focus on Peter’s university years.

Sutton said in previous reports that Venom will be one of the villains in future MCU Spider-Man films. Then again, that’s a very logical prediction to make. It’s one of the pair-ups we’d expect from a Spider-Man. What we saw in Sam Raimi’s trilogy wasn’t enough when it comes to the Venom vs. Spider-Man fights.

Sutton also reported that Venom and Spider-Man will team up for Marvel’s Secret Wars. But the new report says that, before that, Venom will turn from anti-hero to full-blown villain in Spider-Man 4. That’s why Venom needs to show up in No Way Home.

Teasers from the key Venom people

It’s unclear when Spider-Man 4 will premiere. But if this report is accurate, it will be an MCU movie. That means Marvel will share control over Venom with Sony.

Tom Hardy also addressed the Venom-verse, Spider-verse, and multiverse in a recent interview, suggesting that a Venom vs. Spider-Man fight is possible. He was also seen wearing a cap from the No Way Home production. In a different interview, Venom director Andy Serkis teased that a face-off against Peter Parker is coming, but fans might have to wait.

That said, we can’t confirm any of this, so we’ll have to wait for the No Way Home release to see whether Venom is indeed in the film.