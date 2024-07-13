Click to Skip Ad
All the streaming TV series people can’t get enough of right now

Published Jul 13th, 2024 12:07PM EDT
The Bear on Hulu
Image: FX

In terms of the streaming TV series right now that are driving the most viewership, it’s a battle among existing favorites as opposed to new releases.

The latest weekly Top 10 chart from the streaming search engine Reelgood, for example, is dominated mostly by existing franchises (like the #1 series once again this week, The Bear, which is now on its third season), while there are only a couple of exceptions in the form of brand-new TV series. Examples of the latter include Netflix’s new superhero drama Supacall, about Black supes from South London, as well as Prime Video’s My Lady Jane — a Bridgerton-style historical romantasy

Reelgood says that it monitors 20 million viewing decisions each month across every streaming platform in the US — from Apple TV+ to MaxHuluNetflixPrime Video, and more. For the 7-day period that ended on July 10, the 10 TV series that topped Reelgood’s latest chart are as follows:

  1. The Bear (FX/Hulu)
  2. Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)
  3. The Boys (Prime Video)
  4. House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)
  5. My Lady Jane (Prime Video)
  6. Supacell (Netflix)
  7. Your Honor (Netflix)
  8. The Acolyte (Disney+)
  9. Good Behavior (Max)
  10. Evil (Paramount+)
Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) in The Bear.
Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) in “The Bear.” Image source: FX

The Bear’s dominance in the top spot arguably comes as no surprise, never mind the fact that it’s third season is proving to be its most divisive yet. For example, its Season 3 critics’ score currently stands at a respectable 89% on Rotten Tomatoes — compared to a pretty terrible 54% audience score, based on more than 1,000 user ratings.

That said, I expect the show to remain at #1 for at least a couple more weeks, if not more.

The most interesting new TV series, meanwhile, are the new releases mentioned above: Supacell, and especially My Lady Jane. I’ve written more about them both here and here. Suffice it to say, both of them bring a refreshing originality to their respective genres, with Supacell bringing a much-appreciated original approach to the superhero genre, after years of creative inertia from Marvel, while My Lady Jane goes the Bridgerton route — mixing British royal history with sexiness and a tongue-in-cheek humor that keeps the series from taking itself too seriously.

Both are absolutely worthy additions to your watchlist if you’re looking for something a bit different and are tired of the usual suspects from the major streamers.

