‘Aftermath’ on Netflix is a new horror movie that has subscribers so freaked out

Netflix this year has been offering horror fans an embarrassment of riches, with so many scary movies burning up the streamer’s Top 10 chart — and at a time when you’d think, with a global pandemic still raging, people might want their entertainment to tilt toward the less terrifying variety. Nevertheless, this is what fans seem to be craving right now, with the Aftermath Netflix movie that’s at #3 today representing just the latest example among many.

Aftermath Netflix movie, now streaming

This nearly two-hour horror thriller stars Ashley Greene, Shawn Ashmore, and Sharif Atkins, and Netflix’s official synopsis is as follows. “Desperate to save their marriage, a young couple takes a deal and moves into their dream home. But disturbing events reveal the house’s troubled history.”

The movie was actually based, at least in part, on a true crime story. According to Decider, this Netflix thriller quickly shows events spiraling out of control for the young married couple at the center of it. They get stalked. Magazine subscriptions start showing up out of the blue. And the couple is really perplexed to see their house show up on real estate listing sites. Ultimately, it’s clear that someone or something is screwing with them.

This new title is popular, by the way, at a time when as we noted above a slew of horror titles are trending on the streamer. The Aftermath Netflix popularity follows a similar reception for titles ranging from the Italian-language A Classic Horror Story to the Guy Pearce-led Seventh Day. The latter is the story of a priest who “teams up with a hardened exorcist to stop the demonic possession of a young boy. But darkness lies where they least expect it.”

Other hits in this category include the Fear Street trilogy, based on a book series by R.L. Stine. “In 1994,” per Netflix’s overview of the trilogy’s first flick, “a group of teenagers discover the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected — and they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine’s best-selling horror series, Fear Street follows Shadyside’s sinister history through a nightmare 300 years in the making.”

Reaction

One of the recent Aftermath Netflix reviews left by an IMDb user pretty nicely sums up my feeling about the genre. It starts off with a complaint about horror movies generally rating low. “What do you people want?! (Aftermath) was entertaining, had me jumping at times, and the ending was actually good! You’re never going to get a 10/10 for movies like this. Just enjoy it for what it is — pure, mind-numbing entertainment.”

Incidentally, the movie’s story comes from that of a real-life couple: Jerry Rice and Janice Ruhter. ABC News told the story of what happened to them in 2011, after moving into their home. Just like the movie couple, they got a creepy not from a would-be buyer. Their home ended up on a real estate website. And magazines started showing up in the mail out of the blue.

All that said, here’s an additional smattering of reviews left by Aftermath’s Netflix viewers on Twitter who the film sufficiently creeped out:

Today I watched The Devil Below and Aftermath on Netflix. The Devil Below didn't really interest me at all, I felt like I was watching The Descent again but with different steps. Aftermath was really good, few predictable bits but genuinely creeped me out in parts. pic.twitter.com/5sinuf7ddH — 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐞𝐠ika 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫★Switch Hacker (@MissMegWinter) August 5, 2021

Just finished watching aftermath on netflix & yesss this movie creeps me out 😩😩😩 — hun 🕊 (@syahirahanie) August 5, 2021

Aftermath on Netflix was actually decent like wow this movie did keep me on the edge. — Sarvessre (@Sarvessre) August 5, 2021

