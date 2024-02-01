94 new shows are coming to Netflix in 2024 – here’s the full list

Netflix might be slowing down its output in 2024 compared to recent years, but subscribers will still have plenty to watch this year. Netflix’s preview of its 2024 series slate features nearly 100 new shows and returning series, many of which don’t have release dates yet.
The streamer was one of many to catch flak for canceling so many shows last year, but some of Netflix’s biggest hits are returning with new seasons. After becoming the biggest show in Netflix history in 2021, Squid Game season 2 is back for more death games later this year.
We’re also getting new seasons of Bridgerton, Is It Cake?, That ’90s Show, and Arcane.
Netflix subscribers who are in the mood for something new should also be satisfied with the 2024 slate. Avatar: The Last Airbender brings the beloved Nickelodeon series to live-action, Ripley is a fresh take on the 1955 crime novel starring Andrew Scott, and 3 Body Problem from the Game of Thrones showrunners could be the next big sci-fi blockbuster.
Netflix shows coming in 2024
Streaming Now
- American Nightmare
- The Brothers Sun
- Griselda: Limited Series
- Love on the Spectrum U.S. S2
- NASCAR: Full Speed
- Queer Eye S8
- The Trust: A Game of Greed
February
- One Day | February 8
- Love Is Blind S6 | February 14 (Releasing Weekly)
- The Vince Staples Show | February 15
- Al Rawabi School for Girls S2 | February 15
- Ready, Set, Love | February 15
- Rhythm + Flow Italy | February 19 (episodes 1-4) + February 26 (episodes 5-7) + March 4 (episode 8)
- Avatar: The Last Airbender | February 22
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive S6 | February 23
- The Mire: Millennium | February 28
March
- The Gentlemen | TBD
- The Netflix Slam | March 3
- Hot Wheels Let’s Race | March 4
- Full Swing S2 | March 6
- Supersex | March 6
- The Signal LS | March 7
- Young Royals S3 | March 11 (Episode 1-5) + March 18 (Series Finale)
- Girls5eva S3 | March 14
- 3 Body Problem | March 21
- Is It Cake? S3 | March 29
Later This Year
- Ripley | April 4
- The Upshaws Part 5 | April 18
- A Man in Full | Spring
- Buying Beverly Hills S2 | Spring
- Netflix Is A Joke Fest | In Los Angeles May 2-12
- Bridgerton S3 | May 16 (Part 1) + June 13 (Part 2)
- That ‘90s Show S2 | Summer
- The Green Glove Gang S2 | Summer
- Arcane S2 | November
Coming Soon
- American Primeval
- Another Self S2
- Anthracite
- The Asunta Case
- The Believers
- Black Doves
- Bodkin
- Cobra Kai S6
- Crooks S1
- Dead Boy Detectives
- The Decameron
- The Diplomat S2
- Echoes of the Past
- Élite S8 (Final Season)
- El Eternauta
- Emily in Paris S4
- The Empress S2
- Eric
- Exploding Kittens
- Furies
- Heartstopper S3
- Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar S1
- The Helicopter Heist
- Jentry Chau vs The Underworld
- Jurassic World: Chaos Theory
- LaLiga 24
- Love Is Blind Germany S1
- Love Is Blind UK S1
- The Madness
- Mo S2
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Night Agent S2
- Nightmares and Daydreams
- No Good Deed
- One Hundred Years of Solitude
- Our Living World
- Our Oceans
- Outer Banks S4
- Outlast S2
- The Perfect Couple
- Perfect Match S2
- Rhythm + Flow S2
- Selling Sunset S8
- Senna
- Sprint
- Squid Game S2
- Supacell
- Sweet Tooth S3
- Terminator: The Anime Series
- Thank You, Next
- To Kill A Monkey S1
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On S3
- The Umbrella Academy S4 (Final Season)
- Unsolved Mysteries, Volume 4
- Unstable S2
- Untitled Erin Foster Show
- Untitled Katseye Global Girl Group Music Series
- Untitled Mike Schur/Ted Danson Comedy Series
- Vikings: Valhalla S3