94 new shows are coming to Netflix in 2024 – here’s the full list

Netflix might be slowing down its output in 2024 compared to recent years, but subscribers will still have plenty to watch this year. Netflix’s preview of its 2024 series slate features nearly 100 new shows and returning series, many of which don’t have release dates yet.

The streamer was one of many to catch flak for canceling so many shows last year, but some of Netflix’s biggest hits are returning with new seasons. After becoming the biggest show in Netflix history in 2021, Squid Game season 2 is back for more death games later this year.

We’re also getting new seasons of Bridgerton, Is It Cake?, That ’90s Show, and Arcane.

Netflix subscribers who are in the mood for something new should also be satisfied with the 2024 slate. Avatar: The Last Airbender brings the beloved Nickelodeon series to live-action, Ripley is a fresh take on the 1955 crime novel starring Andrew Scott, and 3 Body Problem from the Game of Thrones showrunners could be the next big sci-fi blockbuster.

Netflix shows coming in 2024

Streaming Now

American Nightmare

The Brothers Sun

Griselda: Limited Series

Love on the Spectrum U.S. S2

NASCAR: Full Speed

Queer Eye S8

The Trust: A Game of Greed

February

One Day | February 8

| February 8 Love Is Blind S6 | February 14 (Releasing Weekly)

| February 14 (Releasing Weekly) The Vince Staples Show | February 15

| February 15 Al Rawabi School for Girls S2 | February 15

| February 15 Ready, Set, Love | February 15

| February 15 Rhythm + Flow Italy | February 19 (episodes 1-4) + February 26 (episodes 5-7) + March 4 (episode 8)

| February 19 (episodes 1-4) + February 26 (episodes 5-7) + March 4 (episode 8) Avatar: The Last Airbender | February 22

| February 22 Formula 1: Drive to Survive S6 | February 23

| February 23 The Mire: Millennium | February 28

March

The Gentlemen | TBD

| TBD The Netflix Slam | March 3

| March 3 Hot Wheels Let’s Race | March 4

| March 4 Full Swing S2 | March 6

| March 6 Supersex | March 6

| March 6 The Signal LS | March 7

| March 7 Young Royals S3 | March 11 (Episode 1-5) + March 18 (Series Finale)

| March 11 (Episode 1-5) + March 18 (Series Finale) Girls5eva S3 | March 14

| March 14 3 Body Problem | March 21

| March 21 Is It Cake? S3 | March 29

Later This Year

Ripley | April 4

| April 4 The Upshaws Part 5 | April 18

| April 18 A Man in Full | Spring

| Spring Buying Beverly Hills S2 | Spring

| Spring Netflix Is A Joke Fest | In Los Angeles May 2-12

| In Los Angeles May 2-12 Bridgerton S3 | May 16 (Part 1) + June 13 (Part 2)

| May 16 (Part 1) + June 13 (Part 2) That ‘90s Show S2 | Summer

| Summer The Green Glove Gang S2 | Summer

| Summer Arcane S2 | November

Coming Soon