5 new Apple Arcade games to try in 2024 – and 3 to play again

To start 2024 on the right foot, Apple Arcade is set to get a few new games in the coming weeks. While a few of these titles are already available to download, others will launch soon, and they all should be great additions to your collection of mobile games.

These are the Apple Arcade games already available to subscribers:

Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom: Embark on a heartwarming experience in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom, joining adorable hero Mametchi in restoring harmony to the Tamagotchi planet after a mysterious impact shakes their world. The kingdom is a canvas for players to explore quirky landscapes, encounter nearly 300 adorable Tamagotchi characters, and build their own cozy wilderness camp.

Cornsweeper: Cornsweeper is a relaxing and whimsical reimagining of the beloved logic puzzle game Minesweeper from Jamaican solo developer wbuttr. A meditative mind-sweep-em-up, players pop delicious popcorn and avoid explosions, all set to a relaxing and original lo-fi-inspired soundtrack with reggae infusions.

Blackjack by MobilityWare+: In Blackjack by MobilityWare+, players can immerse themselves in the classic game and master its intricacies. Go beyond the standard choices of Hit or Stand and explore authentic gameplay with options like splitting and doubling down. Players can choose their table as they travel from iconic locations such as London to Barcelona, climb up the leaderboards, and showcase their skills.

These two Apple Arcade games are coming on February 1:

BEAST: Bio Exo Arena Suit Team: In this 3v3 online action game with distinct heroes and dynamic gameplay, players will set out on a cosmic adventure in a captivating sci-fi universe brought to life with vivid, stylized graphics and incredible animations. The game features animal heroes piloting powerful mechanized armors known as BEASTs.

Words in Progress: Words in Progress starts with seven letters vertically aligned on the screen, and it’s up to the players to combine these letters into words. When a letter is removed from its position, the empty spot is filled with a new letter from the player’s pile. Complete different challenges and prevent the letter pile from emptying and ending the game.

Rediscover these 3 Apple Arcade games with new content being released

Besides these new games, Apple Arcade is also bringing 20+ content updates to existing games. These are some of the titles you should give another shot or play for the first time:

Hello Kitty Island Adventure: The 2023 App Store Award Winner welcomes the Year of the Dragon with its Luck & Lanterns Celebration on January 19. A dragon flies over Friendship Island, leaving behind precious dragon pearls — a sign of good luck. Gather dragon pearls for special rewards all throughout the celebration.

Crayola Create and Play+: It encourages curiosity, artistic independence, and a safe place to develop self-expression through drawing. On January 12, it will get a winter wonderland-themed makeover, which includes a limited-time winter skin for the Rainbow Rush activity and kicks off Crayola’s annual Creativity Week — a celebration of children’s creativity and the joy it brings to learning.

Jetpack Joyride 2: Players can get behind the wheel of the new Hamster Ball vehicle, suit up in the Camouflage hero skin, and take the Water Jetpack for a wet and wild ride.

Apple says that a few other Apple Arcade games, such as Cut the Rope 3, Snake.io+, Puzzle & Dragons Story, Cityscapes: Sim Builder, stitch., WHAT THE CAR?, and Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go, are getting updates throughout January.

Apple Arcade is available for $6.99 monthly with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free. The service is also available as part of the Apple One subscriptions.