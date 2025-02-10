4 Netflix original shows returning with new seasons this week

No other streaming service releases as much original content as Netflix. In fact, it’s rare even a single week passes without one of Netflix’s original shows returning for a new season, but it can be difficult to keep track of them all. We try to cover each of the new releases on Netflix weekly, but today, we’re also going to drill down on the returning shows.

One of Netflix’s longest-running scripted series comes to an end this week as Cobra Kai wraps up a story that began in 1984’s The Karate Kid. Meanwhile, the enduringly popular reality show Love is Blind returns with its eighth season just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Returning Netflix shows (2/9 – 2/15)

Nearly seven years after the sequel series to the original The Karate Kid films first debuted on YouTube Red, Cobra Kai is coming to an end this week on Netflix. The third and final part of the sixth and final season will see Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai “reckon with their pasts while facing an uncertain future both on and off the mat” following the Sekai Taikai.

One of Netflix’s most acclaimed Arabic shows, The Exchange, returns for season 2, as Farida (Rawan Mahdi) and Munira (Mona Hussain) continue their ascent in the male-dominated stock market of Kuwait. Will their rivalry tear them apart or can they find common ground?

Netflix’s breakout reality show Love is Blind heads to Minnesota this season as a new batch of singles make connections and get engaged before ever laying eyes on their partner. Vanessa and Nick Lachey host this increasingly outrageous series.

The final season of the Spanish romantic comedy series Valeria, based on the novel series En los zapatos de Valeria by Elísabet Benavent, hits Netflix this week. This season, “Valeria (Diana Gómez) will have to make a pivotal decision both for her love life, choosing between Víctor (Maxi Iglesias) and Bruno (Federico Aguado), and for her professional career.”