3 returning Netflix original shows to put on your watch list this week

No other streaming service produces as much original content as Netflix. In fact, it’s rare that a single week passes without one of Netflix’s original shows returning for a new season, but it can be difficult to keep track of them all. We write about the new releases on Netflix every week, but we also want to make sure you don’t miss any returning series.

If you’ve got kids, you’ll be pleased to know that a new season of CoComelon Lane has arrived, though only one episode is streaming at the moment. There are also two international TV series returning this week: Brazil’s Back to 15 and Denmark’s Baby Fever.

Netflix shows returning this week

CoComelon Lane is a spinoff of the popular preschool TV show CoComelon, with original music and a collection of kid-friendly animated adventures. For now, the third season consists solely of a nursery rhyme musical special, and you can watch a sneak peek above.

Based on Bruna Vieira’s novel of the same name, Back to 15 (or De volta aos quinze) follows a dissatisfied 30-year-old woman named Anita who finds a way to travel back in time to when she was 15 and chart a new path. In this third and final season, Anita is now 18 years old and living in a different timeline as a Visual Arts university student.

In the first season of Baby Fever, Nana (Josephine Park) drunkenly inseminated herself with her ex-boyfriend’s sperm, which set off “a chain reaction of catastrophes.” In season 2, Nana is now the mother of a two-month-old baby, but she can’t stand the boredom of maternity leave, so she begs her boss for her old job back.