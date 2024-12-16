3 Netflix original shows getting brand new seasons this week

No other streaming service releases as much original content as Netflix. In fact, it’s rare even a single week passes without one of Netflix’s original shows returning for a new season, but it can be difficult to keep track of them all. We try to cover each of the new releases on Netflix weekly, but today, we’re also going to drill down on the returning shows.

It’s a relatively quiet week overall, but there’s one major addition this week, as the long-running animated series The Dragon Prince is coming to an end with its seventh season. Created by the head writer of Avatar: The Last Airbender, the Netflix show garnered critical acclaim and built up a cult following over the last six years.

Returning Netflix shows (12/15 – 12/21)

Jimena, single mom of three, finally found a nanny who could handle her kids in the first season of The Manny. She just never expected it to be a cowboy, much less one she’d fall in love with. After their falling out in season 1, will they make up in season 2?

“As Aaravos and Claudia seek to destroy the cosmic order and invert life and death, our heroes must literally be ready to sacrifice anything and everything they love and believe in to save the world!” reads the synopsis for the seventh and final season of The Dragon Prince. A rare Netflix original that was able to tell a complete story over many seasons.

Another series that has defied the odds by sticking around for six seasons, Virgin River returns this week with more small-town drama and whirlwind romance. The sixth season revolves around the lead-up to Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack’s (Martin Henderson) wedding. Say Yes to the Dress fans should eat this season up. Just make sure you watched season 5’s Christmas specials, as this season picks up a few months later.