2 Secret Invasion characters I want to see in the MCU again

Secret Invasion is almost over, and the Disney Plus project has been a disappointment for the most part. The plot needed more work and attention to turn Secret Invasion into a standout TV show that everyone should watch. But you can safely ignore it if you expect it to have any long-lasting impact on the rest of the MCU.

However, I love many of the characters in Secret Invasion. So much so that I’d love to see some of them in future MCU projects. And the two I’m about to highlight probably aren’t who you think they are. Secret Invasion spoilers will follow.

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) might be your first guess, but I don’t necessarily want more of Fury in the MCU after Secret Invasion. Jackson is amazing playing the former SHIELD boss, of course. And he has several great exchanges with Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) along the way. Also, we will see Fury again in The Marvels.

Talos is another great Secret Invasion character I wish I could see again. But he’s dead — a pointless death if you ask me. Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) died early in the Disney Plus show, and her death makes more sense. But she’s yet another MCU character we lost in Secret Invasion.

James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) firing Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in Secret Invasion episode 2. Image source: Marvel Studios

As for Rhodey, we’ll definitely see the real War Machine in the MCU again after Secret Invasion. But I have to say Cheadle absolutely killed this Skrull-Rhodes role. He’s one of the highlights of Secret Invasion, especially opposite Fury.

I didn’t mention Emilia Clarke’s G’iah because, sadly, I feel Marvel underutilized the actress. There’s nothing impressive about the character, and I could do without G’iah in the MCU, as much as I love Clarke.

This brings me to the two Secret Invasion characters I want to see in the MCU again.

Who is Mason?

You had to see Black Widow in order to recognize O-T Fagbenle’s Rick Mason in Secret Invasion episode 5. He’s the suspiciously resourceful guy you call to get you what you need in desperate times. And to fly you to places you can’t get to otherwise.

That’s what Nick Fury did in episode 5. He called for Mason’s help, and Mason delivered, just as he had for Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) before. While Mason only appeared on screen for a few seconds in Secret Invasion, it’s a character I’d like to see more of.

We last saw him at some point before the events of Infinity War. Black Widow takes place at some point in 2018. He showed up again in 2026 in Secret Invasion.

I have no idea whether Mason was blipped, but he still operates within the same shady spycraft business. There’s a place for this character in future MCU stories.

But the real standout character of Secret Invasion is someone else entirely.

Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman) in Secret Invasion trailer. Image source: Marvel Studios

Someone give Sonya Falsworth a proper MCU job

I won’t lie; going into Secret Invasion, I thought that Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman) would be a Skrull. That she would be one of the antagonists fighting Fury.

Even after the first episodes, I thought the Skrulls would replace her. But regardless of whether she’s a good or bad guy, Falsworth is an incredible character. It’s all thanks to Colman’s acting that we get this apparently joyful yet perversely brutal character. And I don’t mean just the way Falsworth delivers her witty remarks.

She is absolutely fearless despite fighting against dangerous aliens who might have superhuman abilities. And she is physically brutal with the suspects she’s chasing in ways I wouldn’t have expected. She cold-bloodedly kills a Skrull in episode 5 from almost point-blank distance. Even if that meant potentially hurting the woman that the Skrull was holding at gunpoint.

Her obvious field training only complements her intelligence. And that’s how we get her witty remarks in all sorts of situations.

Sonya Falsworth is a pleasant surprise coming out of Secret Invasion, a character I’d love to get a prime placement in the MCU in the future. I wish we had more of her in the TV show.

Now that she knows Fury’s big Avengers secret and helped uncover a Skrull invasion, Falsworth might be better off leading future organizations that deal in superhero stuff. Here’s her torturing a Skrull for information with a devilish smile on her face.