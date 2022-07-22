We couldn’t believe the low JBL Live headphones prices on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Audio equipment can cost an arm and a leg. Trying to enjoy the best audio quality for the right price, or at least a price that sits right with you, can be tricky. Sure, you can buy very expensive headphones, speakers, or subwoofers and build yourself the perfect sound system at home. But what if you just want reasonably priced headphones that will feel great and provide you with impressive sound? JBL is a company known for that and the JBL Live headphones are some of our favorites.

JBL is a well-known brand that delivers when it comes to quality. Its portable speakers are impressive, as the JBL Flip 5 has over 55,000 ratings. It’s also discounted by $30 right now.

If you’re in the market for wireless headphones, the JBL Live series is one you should absolutely consider. Another reason you should consider them is because they are currently discounted on Amazon.

You can save big money on the JBL Live 460 and JBL Live 660 headphones if you hurry up. We’re not quite sure how long these deals will last but they won’t last forever.

JBL Live 660 headphones immerse you

For those who prefer over-the-ear headphones, the JBL Live 660NC headphones should be high on the list. They feature 40mm drivers and a sound signature that you can find in most of the famous arenas around the world.

With Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology, these Bluetooth headphones can keep noise away. But they also have Ambient Aware technology that increases ambient sounds, meaning you can walk around safely with them on.

These provide a more immersive noise-cancelling experience because of how they fit over your ears. The audio will leak less as well, meaning you’ll be getting the most out of your listening experience.

TalkThru music is lowered and speech is amplified, so you can chat and keep your headphones on. Also, these work for up to 50 hours or up to 40 hours with ANC and Bluetooth on. A quick, 10-minute charge will give you an extra four hours.

Normally, these are $199.95 and they’re worth it. But right now, you can get them for only $129.95 in black, blue, and white.

JBL Live 660NC - Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones with Long Lasting Battery and Vo… List Price: $199.95 Price: $129.95 You Save: $70.00 (35%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

JBL Live 660NC - Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones with Long Lasting Battery and Vo… List Price: $199.95 Price: $129.95 You Save: $70.00 (35%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

JBL Live 660NC - Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones with Long Lasting Battery and Vo… List Price: $199.95 Price: $129.95 You Save: $70.00 (35%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Enjoy the 460NC also

For anyone who would prefer their headphones to just sit on their ears, the JBL Live 460NC headphones would be a better choice. They have a lot of the same amazing features as the 660NC headphones, such as Adaptive Noise Cancelling, Ambient Aware, and TalkThru.

But these will sit on your ears and can deliver your music more consistently straight to your ears. You can take calls with them with just a few taps of the earcups. The JBL App lets you set up preferred voice assistants, so you can talk to your headphones and tell them what to do.

These also work for up to 50 hours, so the battery life is amazing. Also, the mic technology is nearly perfect. These too are on sale if you hurry.

Snag them in black, blue, or white for just $64.95, saving you 50%!

JBL Live 460NC - Wireless On-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones with Long Battery Life and Voice A… List Price: $129.95 Price: $64.95 You Save: $65.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

JBL Live 460NC - Wireless On-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones with Long Battery Life and Voice A… List Price: $129.95 Price: $64.95 You Save: $65.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

JBL Live 460NC - Wireless On-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones with Long Battery Life and Voice A… List Price: $129.95 Price: $64.95 You Save: $65.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More JBL deals

These aren’t the only JBL products that are marked down right now. You can also pick the JBL Tune 130NC wireless earbuds that are $40 off. The JBL Quantum 350 gaming headset is also discounted, as it’s just $79.95 today.

The JBL Tune 710BT wireless headphones are marked down by $15. Plus, the JBL Xtreme 3 portable Bluetooth speaker is down $80 to only $299.95. There’s plenty to enjoy from JBL today.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!