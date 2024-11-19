Black Friday Hydration Upgrade: Waterdrop Filter’s G3P800 & A1 Reverse Osmosis Systems at Unbeatable Prices

This is a sponsored article. All content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

With Black Friday right around the corner, you’re probably finalizing your holiday shopping list right now. Before you finish dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s, you need to know about the phenomenal Black Friday sale that Waterdrop Filter has planned this year on a couple of its best reverse osmosis water filtration systems.

For Black Friday 2024, our favorite RO filter brand is highlighting deals on two different models.

If you’re looking for a permanent installation, the Waterdrop Filter G3P800 Reverse Osmosis System is on sale for just $649.05 instead of $999 (use the coupon code BGRreaderBF for the best price). This is the RO system that I use personally in my kitchen at home, so I can tell you all about what makes it so impressive.

Waterdrop Filter’s second big Black Friday deal is for anyone in search of a countertop RO system instead of something that gets installed under the sink. The fantastic Waterdrop Filter A1 Countertop Reverse Osmosis System, which dispenses instant hot water or cold water, is down to $466.55 with coupon code BGRreaderBF.

Both of these terrific Black Friday 2024 deals are scheduled to last from November 18 through December 3, so you’ve got plenty of time to give your family a huge hydration upgrade for Christmas or Chanukah. These are limited-time offers, however, so be sure to take advantage of this sale before it ends.

Here’s a quick table to help you compare Waterdrop Filter’s G3P800 and A1 reverse osmosis systems:

Product G3P800 A1 User Benefits Exceptional value, large capacity, deep RO filtration, high-quality living Hot and cold water, multi-scenario application, plug-and-play, compact and portable Usage Scenarios Family kitchens, high water demand, health-conscious individuals Family kitchens, offices, dorms, rentals, multi-scenario water needs, those seeking convenience and personalization Target Audience Families of 5 or more, value-oriented, health-conscious individuals Small families, renters, office workers, individuals seeking convenience and quality of life

Of course, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Our mini-reviews below explain much more about what makes each model so impressive.

Waterdrop Filter G3P800: $649 for Black Friday (reg. $999)

We have covered Waterdrop Filter’s various reverse osmosis systems a bunch of times here at BGR. Each time we do, I always mention that I’m personally a Waterdrop Filter user, and I love the RO system that I bought from Waterdrop.

If you’re wondering which system my family uses, it’s the Waterdrop Filter G3P800 Reverse Osmosis System. And it just so happens that the G3P800 is one of the models with a huge discount for Black Friday 2024.

The Waterdrop Filter G3P800 RO system isn’t just one of the best Waterdrop systems — it’s one of the best tankless RO systems from any brand, period. This model strikes a perfect balance by offering premium features and an ultra-slim space-saving design at a terrific price.

First and foremost, the Waterdrop Filter G3P800 Reverse Osmosis System has an impressive 10-stage filtration system. Filtration quality is obviously the most important thing about any reverse osmosis system, and the G3P800 is certified for NSF/ANSI standards 42, 53, 58, and 372. That means it cuts down on TDS while drastically reducing common contaminants like PFAs, chlorine, lead, chloride, radium, and plenty more.

On top of that, this system comes with an integrated UV sterilizer. After your water passes through the G3P800’s advanced filtration system, it’s blasted with UV light before making its way out of the faucet and into your cup, pitcher, or pot.

In addition to the filtration and purification features, there are two things that drew me personally to the Waterdrop Filter G3P800 RO system. One is how compact this tankless reverse osmosis system is, and the second is how quickly it dispenses water thanks to the fast flow rate.

Waterdrop Filter’s ultra-slim design means that the G3P800 can be installed in the space beneath any sink, no matter how limited it is. After all, no one wants a huge tank occupying all the free space in the cabinet under their kitchen sink.

Then there’s the flow rate, which blew me away when I bought the G3P800 to replace my old tanked RO system. It took over a minute for my old system to fill a 16-ounce glass of water. Meanwhile, the G3P800 RO system fills that same glass of water in under 10 seconds. Most people use smaller water glasses, so yours will likely fill even faster than that.

The Waterdrop Filter G3P800 Reverse Osmosis System retails for $999, and I can personally assure you that it’s worth every penny at that price. For Black Friday 2024, however, this model is on sale for just $649.05, thanks to a $350 price cut when you use the coupon code BGRreaderBF at checkout.

Waterdrop Filter A1 : $467 for Black Friday (reg. $649)

The G3P800 is a fantastic under-sink system, but not every setup is ideal for a permanent installation like that. If you want a countertop RO filter instead, look no further than the Waterdrop Filter A1 Countertop Reverse Osmosis System with instant hot water and cold water dispensing.

This best-in-class system also has a huge Black Friday discount. It’s ideal for kitchens in smaller homes or for offices, dorm rooms, rentals, RVs, and other scenarios where space is at a premium.

Waterdrop Filter’s A1 countertop RO system is much more advanced than other countertop setups I’ve tested. It uses a 6-stage filtration system that is NSF/ANSI certified for the 53, 58, 42, and 401 standards. That means it can effectively reduce TDS, chrome, fluoride, arsenic, lead, PFAs, and much more. You’ll be left with deliciously clean drinking water that dispenses very quickly.

One of the best things about the Waterdrop Filter A1 Countertop Reverse Osmosis System is the fact that it’s truly a plug-and-play solution. All you need to do is place it on a counter or table, plug it into a power outlet, and fill the reservoir with water.

I love that the Waterdrop Filter A1 can dispense instant hot water. It’s perfect for tea, hot chocolate, instant coffee, or any other hot drink. For warmer weather, the A1 doesn’t just dispense room-temperature water like other countertop RO models. It cools the water to as low as 41°F, so it’s crisp and refreshing. Don’t worry if that’s too cold for you because the Waterdrop Filter A1 has six temperature settings that range from 41℉-203℉.

Other great features include a 2:1 pure water to drain water ratio, quiet operation, a sleek OLED screen with touch controls, a lightweight water reservoir with a collapsable handle, and more.

The Waterdrop Filter A1 Countertop Reverse Osmosis System has a retail price of $649, but it’s on sale with a $182 discount for Black Friday. Just be sure to use the coupon code BGRreaderBF at checkout. That way, you’ll get an extra price cut that makes your final price just $466.55.

As a reminder, Waterdrop Filter’s Black Friday sale runs from November 18 through December 3. After that, there’s no telling when we’ll see discounts like this again.

