These popular dash cams are up to 39% off in today’s sale

Vantrue dash cams are on sale for one day only today on Amazon. Four different dash cam models are included in today’s “Top Deals” sale, and you’ll find discounts of up to 39% off. If you read our Vantrue E1 dash cam review, you know that the company makes fantastic models that are packed with features. Today is a great chance to save big on some of the company’s most popular models.

Prices start at just $71.99 today for the Vantrue E1 Lite dash cam, which is the lite version of the model I use myself. You’ll save even more on higher-end models, like the Vantrue N2 Pro which has more than 8,000 5-star reviews on Amazon.

Beginning with the most affordable model in today’s sale, we have the Vantrue E1 Lite dash cam on sale for $71.99 instead of $100.

This is a popular 1080p dash cam that has plenty of great features. The best one is probably its size, however, as the Vantrue E1 Lite is one of the most compact dash cams you’ll find. $100 is more than fair for this model, and it’s a steal at $71.99.

If you don’t mind something slightly larger, the Vantrue N2 Pro is by far the most popular dash cam on sale right now. This is a 2.5K camera that also has a second 1080p camera that faces inside the car. That makes it perfect for Uber and Lyft drivers, as well as taxi cab drivers.

The Vantrue N2 Pro dash cam normally costs $200, but it’s down to $135.99 right now.

In addition to those two models, we have two higher-end dash cameras on sale today. Since they’re more expensive to begin with, they’re also on sale with deeper discounts.

The Vantrue E2 Dual 2.5K dash cam and the Vantrue N4 3 Channel 4K dash cam are both multi-lens models.

The E2 Dual dash cam has one front-facing camera and another camera that goes in the back of your car and faces out to film cars behind you. It’s down to $175.99 from $290, but keep in mind that you have to run a wire around the roof of your car to connect the two cameras.

Then we have the Vantrue N4, which is basically a combination of the E2 Dual and the N2 Pro. It has a second camera that faces inside the cabin to record your car’s interior, and then a third camera that faces out the back of the car.

This model retails for $300, but it’s down to $207.99 right now, which is an all-time low price.

As a reminder, all of these deals are available for one day only on Wednesday.