Black Friday is back: USB-C AirPods Pro 2 return to $189.99

There is no question whatsoever that Apple’s iPhone 15 series was the biggest launch of the season. Of course, new iPhones aren’t the only gadgets Apple showed off during its September press conference this year. We also got new Apple Watch models and a few key accessories. And it should go without saying that the most popular accessory upgrade Apple announced was its new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C.

Just like its predecessor, the new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C model carries a hefty retail price of $249. For Black Friday, however, AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C were slashed to just $189.99 at Amazon and Best Buy.

It’s very rare that a new Apple product gets a discount. And it’s even more rare to see a new version of a popular Apple device go on sale before it’s even released. But that’s what just happened with the latest and greatest version of Apple’s AirPods Pro earphones.

Despite the fact that AirPods Pro with USB-C were just released a few months ago, Amazon is currently offering a huge 24% discount!

Just last week, I told you that Apple’s new AirPods Pro with USB-C had dropped to $189.99 on sale. That’s a terrific deal, of course, but it turns out that waiting paid off for anyone who didn’t buy a pair at that time. That’s because now, AirPods Pro with USB-C are on sale at an even lower price.

This new discount slashes AirPods Pro with USB-C to just $189.99, matching the all-time low price from Black Friday.

Ahead of Apple’s “Wonderlust” event in mid-September, everyone thought that the new AirPods Pro model was going to be exactly the same as its predecessor, but with a new USB-C Charging Case. That’s what all the rumors said, after all. But as it turns out, that’s not entirely true.

Apple’s new AirPods Pro with USB-C offer the same great sound quality and noise cancelling as the earlier model that came with a Lightning port on the MagSafe charging case. They also look exactly the same, aside from the bottom of the case.

They’re not huge upgrades, but there are a couple of new features that Apple fans should be aware of. In fact, not everyone is happy about the new features Apple added to its AirPods Pro with USB-C.

First, the new model will support Lossless Audio with Apple Vision Pro. If you plan to buy Apple’s exciting new spatial computer, you’ll definitely want a pair of these earphones. And second, the new AirPods Pro with USB-C have an upgraded IP54 rating for both the earbuds and the charging case. That means they’re more water-resistant and dust-resistant than before.

Those upgrades, plus the new USB-C Charging Case, come at the same exact cost as the earlier model that had a Lightning case. But right now, Amazon is offering AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C on sale at a surprisingly good price.

Instead of paying the same $249 that you’ll pay to Apple, you can score AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C with a huge 24% discount. That drops your cost to $189.99 whether you buy them at Amazon or Best Buy. Of note, the Best Buy deal likely won’t stick around for much longer.

Finally, if you’re interested in other AirPods models, be sure to check out BGR’s extensive guide on the best AirPods deals.