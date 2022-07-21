This essential for dog owners keeps pets company while you’re out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

If you’re someone who has the privilege of owning a dog, you know that it’s not all fun and games. While your dog may give you endless joy and a sense of purpose, it’s still a living, breathing creature that needs to be taken care of. Luckily, there are plenty of devices that can help you. The Furbo Dog Camera is definitely one of them.

This nifty machine is not only just a dog camera that will pay attention to your canine while you’re away. It can do so much more! Because we all know we need a little bit of help watching over our dog.

For instance, you can get a discount at Amazon on ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator spray which will keep your home smelling fresh. It’ll be like you don’t have a pet at all. But there are more items that can be of service and the Furbo Dog Camera is certainly one of them.

Here’s more about the product and the deal.

Furbo dog camera safely watches your pet

The Furbo Dog Camera is a Full HD camera that will keep an eye on your pet so you can check in on them. It has a 1080p Full HD camera that also has night vision, meaning you’ll be able to follow your pet’s movements day or night. The live stream video will be available for your to watch on your phone through the Furbo app.

It boasts a 160-degree, wide-angle view that gives you a great look at the room the camera is in. It’s great to be put on a table or a windowsill, allowing you to survey what’s around.

The two-way audio allows you to talk to your dog, letting you know you aren’t far away and that you’re watching them. It also can trigger a bark alert, alerting you with a push notification that your dog is barking. You can talk to them to keep them calm.

Speaking of staying calm, it is hard to because the Furbo Dog Camera is available right now to buy.

But what about the treats?

Did we not mention that you can give your dog treats when they’re being good? With the two-way audio, you can talk to your dog. Maybe make them sit as you’re talking to them. But then you can press a button on the app and it’ll toss them a treat.

It will actually toss it too, not just have it dribble out of a spout. This can make for a fun game with your dog. You just have to fill up the dispenser with treats and add it.

You can throw as many as you want in a row, as there isn’t a limit. This is another way to train your dog to behave and react to your voice commands.

Set-up for the Furbo Dog Camera

It takes almost no time to set up the camera. Using the USB cord, you just have to plug it into an outlet. Downloading the Furbo app couldn’t be simpler, as it’s available in the Apple and Google Play stores.

As long as you have a stable internet connection and a Wi-Fi signal, you’re good to go. Just connect the camera to the Wi-Fi and you’re set up.

Other pet cameras

If you don’t want to spend over $100 for a pet camera, that’s totally okay and understandable. There are other options you can find from Amazon that are on sale today.

The WOPET Smart Pet Camera is also on sale right now. This features a Full HD camera and night vision and allows you to toss treats to your pet also.

Suitable for dry food, you can speak to your dog with the two-way audio. It lets you capture a photo of your pet as well.

It’s only $95.99 today, saving you 20%.

