This $13 kitchen gadget delivers perfectly cooked steak every time

Your mouth is watering just thinking about it. A steak on your grill or in a cast iron pan typically turns out just the way you want it (we hope). But if you haven’t been getting the sear that you dream about, you need to rethink how you’re making it. That may start with when you’re taking it out of the pan. A Kizen meat thermometer can certainly come in handy.

With over 45,000 Amazon reviews, this is one of the most popular options on the site. People love how easy it is to store and how accurate the readings are. The Kizen meat thermometer is also useful because of how much it costs. Typically, it is $25, so it won’t set you back much. But today only, you can get it for a huge discount.

A Kizen meat thermometer that can help you master grilling

Don’t sit around and wait for your meat to cool before you get the temperature. The Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer delivers ultra-fast instant reads. It takes the temperature in about three seconds. This will help you cook steak, fish, chicken, pork, veal, and more. But that isn’t the only thing that you can use it for. You can measure the temperature of your oil for deep frying. It takes a look at beverages, candy making, baking, grilling, and more.

You can wash it under running water. Do not put it in the dishwasher, but you’ll be able to scrub away pieces of food that are stuck on your meat thermometer. It folds up and stores really easily. There are markings on the meat thermometer that shows you the perfect temperatures for each kind of food. So you’ll know what internal temperature your fish should be compared to your steak.

As we mentioned, this is usually $25. But today, and today only, this is down to just $13.59! That’s a huge savings of nearly 50%. Also, you can get it in three different styles: black and white, red and black, and red and white.

Kizen digital meat thermometer fast facts

If you want to know more about this, here are some of the quick facts to enjoy.

Takes three seconds to give you a temperature reading

You can use it for multiple tasks, including reading food, beverages, deep frying, baking, grilling temperatures, and more.

IP67-rated waterproof, so you can wash it under running water

Luminous LCD screen that allows you to take the guesswork out of your cooking

Great gift idea for those around you

Kizen Digital Meat Thermometers for Cooking - Waterproof Instant Read Food Thermometer for Meat… List Price:$24.99 Price:$13.59 You Save:$11.40 (46%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

