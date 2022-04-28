1 million people got this $55 thermometer in 2020 – now it’s $19.99

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You might not be familiar with the brand iHealth, and that’s understandable. Of course, iHealth COVID-19 home test kits have put the company on so many people’s radars this past year. And today’s amazing thermometer deal on Amazon will put the brand on even more radars.

iHealth doesn’t spend anything on advertising here in the US. It focuses on modern home health care products that feature elevated designs like high-end consumer electronics.

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer

Since the brand doesn’t have a massive marketing budget though, its products are usually very affordable. That changed a couple of years ago, however, when the brand’s flagship iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer skyrocketed in price to $55.

But today, it just became the best thermometer deal on Amazon thanks to a sale that slashes it to a huge limited-time discount.

Amazon’s best thermometer deal

It should go without saying that the pandemic was obviously the catalyst, but it wasn’t an issue of greed. Shipping issues and sky-high tariffs on Chinese imports caused the massive price hike, according to the manufacturer.

And incredibly, despite the massive increase in cost, iHealth told BGR in an email that more than 1 million people purchased the PT3 forehead thermometer in 2020. That’s right… it’s so good that people were willing to pay a massive premium to get one.

For anyone who didn’t pick one up back then, we have some great news for you today. Thankfully, iHealth’s import woes are no longer a problem.

Head over to Amazon and you’ll find that the PT3 is on sale for just $19.99. The exact same thermometer will cost you over $71 if you buy it today from Home Depot!

That’s the best thermometer deal on Amazon, hands down.

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer List Price:$54.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$35.00 (64%)

Sleek design, easy to use

The iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer is truly the sleekest and most sophisticated forehead thermometer you’ll ever come across. That’s why so many BGR Deals readers have referred to it as the “iPhone of forehead thermometers”.

It’s minimalistic like something Apple would make if Apple made thermometers, and it’s also incredibly easy to use. In fact, it only has one button.

Image source: iHealth/Amazon

Hold it about an inch away from the center of your forehead or your child’s forehead. Then just press the button. In less than one second, the temperature will appear on the hidden LCD display on the back of the device.

Also of note if you don’t mind spending a little more money, the company just released a new wireless PT3 forehead thermometer.

The new version includes Bluetooth connectivity so it can sync with your smartphone. That way, you can keep track of all your temperature readings. It retails for $39.99, which is still a terrific value.

After all, the regular model cost even more than that back in 2020, yet more than 1 million people bought it!

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer with Bluetooth Price:$39.99

iHealth PT3 fast facts

Here’s are some key features to keep in mind if you’re considering the best thermometer deal on Amazon:

Safe and Hygenic thanks to no-touch monitoring

The iHealth PT3 has a built-in infrared sensor that reads body temperature from up to 1.18 inches away from the center of the forehead, which means it needs no physical contact

An extremely accurate IR sensor gathers more than 100 data points in about one second

Includes distance and environmental sensors to help account for variables that might impact readings

Fast and easy to operate: Just hold the thermometer about an inch away from the center of your forehead and press the button on the back

Temperature reading appears in less than 1 second

Readings are displayed on a nice bright LED screen that blends in seamlessly with the back of the thermometer

No annoying buzzing or beeping — the iHealth PT3 lets you know your reading is read with a gentle vibration

The PT3 is powered by two AAA batteries (included in the box) and comes with a worry-free 12-month warranty

iHealth’s friendly customer service team is based in California

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer List Price:$54.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$35.00 (64%)

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer with Bluetooth Price:$39.99

