String lights, smart plugs, and more have deep discounts in Amazon’s one-day sale

Setting up lights in your backyard can provide the ambiance that you’ve been searching for. Whether you want to put big floodlights that will help you see if rabbits are running through your yard or some mood lighting on small tables on your deck, there are ways to enhance the feelings going on around your home. You can also plan to make it look like you’re home when you really aren’t. This can help dissuade burglars from trying to break in. Adding safety features and outdoor lighting to your home is smart and Amazon is a great resource. There are currently huge discounts on Blink Outdoor security cameras that are crazy low right now. But if you’re looking for more, the HBN outdoor light accessories sale is something you shouldn’t miss.

The HBN outdoor light accessories sale can provide you with a lot to boost your illumination outside. There are remote controls, Wi-Fi smart plugs, string lights, strip lights, and more on sale during this event. You can save up to 36% off select items. The only catch is that this sale runs through today only. So you’ll have to hustle to take advantage of these great prices.

Control your plugs easily with the outdoor light accessories sale

In order to set up your lighting, you’re going to want smart plugs. The HBN Heavy Duty Wi-Fi Timer with Two Grounded Outlet is easy to utilize. You can control two individual grounded outlets independently. There is no hub required and it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant technology. It requires a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network. Get it for just $15 today. It also comes with one grounded outlet and costs just $13.50.

If you want a pack of these plugs, there are three packs to choose from. You can get three, three-prong plugs with two grounded outlets. These are controlled by a remote and don’t require a Wi-Fi signal. These are 25% off for only $23.24. For a three-pack that has three outlets per plug, you can save $10.87 on them right now. They’re only $19.12.

More plug options

Some of those can be used indoors and outdoors. You can also use the HBN Smart Plug 15A or the Smart Plug Mini 15A wherever you need. These are Wi-Fi- and Bluetooth-enabled and work with voice commands. They blend into the area where you want them. The mini ones come in a pack of four and are only $21 while the single plug gives you two outlets and is $8.25.

Enhance the lighting

You can use these plugs and outlets with any of the lighting options on sale. The HBN Outdoor String Lights are LED lights that run 48 feet. They will sync up to your Bluetooth or Wi-Fi network. You can control them through Alexa, Google Assistant, or the HBN smart app. Dimming them is simple. The clear lights are down to just $45 from $60.

You can also choose color options with the HBN Smart Outdoor Patio RGBW LED Smart String Lights. These have nine different scene modes that you can program for different moods. You can adjust the brightness and they will last 25,000 hours. This set of 48-foot lights is only $60! Ones that are 36 feet are down to $52.30!

These aren’t the only deals in this sale, so make sure you check out the entire one. Remember, it only lasts today, so you have to hurry up.

