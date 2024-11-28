Sonos has 10 Black Friday deals that are all at record-low prices

Sonos just recently released a brand-new top-of-the-line soundbar, and it’s incredible. If you haven’t already read BGR’s in-depth Sonos Arc Ultra review, be sure to check it out. Of course, the Arc Ultra isn’t the only best-in-class smart speaker in the Sonos lineup. The company has a whole army of awesome speakers, and now you can also get the Sonos Ace headphones to complement them.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a longtime Sonos user or you’re shopping for holiday gifts for friends and family who use Sonos. In either case, you’re definitely going to want to check out the deep discounts that Sonos is offering for Black Friday 2024. There are 10 different deals in total that are available from now through December 2, and I’ll tell you all about them in this roundup.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

So, let’s start with the bad news. If you read our Sonos Arc Ultra review and you’ve been waiting for Black Friday to see if it went on sale, you’re out of luck. Since the Arc Ultra is so new, Sonos isn’t quite ready to discount it just yet.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The good news, however, is that pretty much every other popular speaker that Sonos makes is on sale with a deep discount for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Thankfully, that includes three other soundbar models that you can choose from instead of the Arc Ultra.

Sonos soundbars & subs on sale

Sonos’s former flagship soundbar is the Sonos Arc, and it retails for $899. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s on sale for $699. That’s a massive $300 discount, and it’s easily the lowest price ever for this model.

Available on Amazon

In addition to the Arc, two other Sonos soundbar models are also on sale right now.

In the mid-range slot, we have the $499 Sonos Beam Gen 2 soundbar, which is on sale for $369. That’s the lowest price ever for a mid-tier soundbar that beats most high-end models from other brands.

Or, if you want to spend as little as possible, you can snag the entry-level Sonos Ray for just $169, down from $279. That’s also an all-time low for this already-affordable model.

See Pricing See Pricing

Finally, if you want to add a sub to your home theater setup, you’ve got two excellent options.

The brand-new Sonos Sub 4 was just released alongside the Arc Ultra. While Sonos isn’t offering an Arc Ultra discount for Black Friday, the Sub 4 is a different story. This model retails for $799, but it’s currently on sale for $679. Since it’s brand-new, that’s obviously the lowest price so far.

If you want some booming bass for much less money, you can always opt for the Sonos Sub Mini instead. It’s normally priced at $429, but right now, it’s only $343.

See Pricing See Pricing

Sonos speaker deals for Black Friday 2024

Portable and fixed speakers are also on sale from Sonos for Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year.

The Sonos Era 100 that everyone loves so much is down to $199 instead of $249. That’s the lowest price you’ll pay for any fixed Sonos speaker right now. Or, you can upgrade to the Sonos Era 300 for $359, down from $449. Trust me when I tell you that it’s a HUGE upgrade from the Era 100 to the Era 300.

See Pricing See Pricing

If you want a portable Sonos speaker instead, you also have two options on that front.

At the entry-level, the Sonos Roam 2 is on sale for just $139 right now. That’s definitely an all-time low, and it’s the cheapest price you’ll find for any Sonos speaker. The pulse-pounding Sonos Move 2 is on sale as well, so you can pick one up for $359 instead of $449.

See Pricing See Pricing

Sonos Ace headphones hit an all-time low price

Last but certainly not least, Sonos Ace headphones are on sale for $349. That’s a $100 discount, and it matches the best price ever for these incredible wireless headphones.

I’ve tried every pair of high-end noise cancelling headphones on the planet. For my money, it doesn’t get any better than Sonos Ace.

Sony XM5 headphones might edge them out slightly in the ANC department, which is to be expected considering Sony has been the market leader for a long time. Overall, however, I definitely prefer the overall sound quality of the Sonos Ace headphones. After all, does it matter that XM5 headphones have slightly better ANC when you’re listening to music and you can’t tell the difference anyway?

If you have a Sonos system at home, Sonos Ace headphones are a no-brainer. This is especially true when you consider how cool the integration is with newer Sonos soundbar models like the Arc, which is currently $300 off. Even if you don’t have a Sonos system, though, you should definitely try Sonos Ace headphones before you buy anything else. Read our in-depth Sonos Ace review to learn all about them.