So many Star Wars toys and games are on sale for May the 4th

If you’re a real Star Wars fan, May the 4th is undoubtedly your favorite day of the year. You’ll probably say, “May the fourth be with you” no less than 100 times today. But there’s something else you should do today as well. You should definitely take advantage of the massive May the 4th sale happening on Amazon with hundreds of deals on Star Wars toys, games, t-shirts, other apparel, books, LEGOs, gadgets, and more.

Don’t just watch a movie or two to celebrate May the 4th this year. Take this opportunity to expand your Star Wars collection and save a ton of money in the process. Hundreds of items are on sale for one day only on Thursday, and you can shop the entire sale right here. Or, keep reading if you want to see a few of our favorite Star Wars deals for May the 4th.

May The 4th is an annual holiday celebrated by Star Wars fans all over the world. For those who somehow don’t get it, the date is a play on words that sounds just like the beginning of the famous Jedi phrase, “May the force be with you.”

For May the 4th 2023, Amazon decided to celebrate the occasion by launching a massive one-day sale with hundreds of deals on Star Wars-themed products. From toys and games to books, posters, action figures, and so much more, you can save so much money on popular Star Wars gear right now.

Some of our favorite May The 4th deals this year are on LEGO Star Wars sets. And the most popular one is the LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest 75292 Mandalorian Starship set. This LEGO set has more than 20,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, so it’s by far the most popular Star Wars-themed LEGO set out there. It retails for $140, but you can save 20% right now.

If you want some more options, there are two other LEGO sets we can highlight for you.

First, the cheaper LEGO Star Wars TIE Bomber 75347 set also has a 20% discount that drops it to $51.99. It looks so awesome when you finish putting it together, and it even comes with a few characters like Darth Vader.

Or, you can get the LEGO Star Wars The Justifier 75323 set with more than 1,000 pieces for $135.99. It’s usually $170, so that’s a solid deal.

There are plenty of Star Wars games on sale for May the 4th, like Operation featuring Grogu. But if you’re a real Star Wars fan, you obviously need a lightsaber!

The STAR WARS The Black Series Darth Vader Force FX Elite Lightsaber and STAR WARS The Black Series OBI-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber both have huge discounts right now. As a matter of fact, you can save up to $100.

Both lightsabers feature advanced LED lights and sound effects. Definitely check them out.

Those are a few of our favorite May the 4th deals, but that’s really only the tip of the iceberg. Definitely scroll through Amazon’s massive Star Wars sale to see hundreds of different deals that are available today.

Just remember that these Star Wars deals are available for one day only. May the 4th be with you!