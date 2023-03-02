Sceptre gaming monitors are on sale today starting at $68

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Sceptre gaming monitors are widely known for offering good quality at great prices. Compared to similar PC monitors made by rival companies, you can typically save a bundle by buying a Sceptre model, even at their full retail prices.

Right now, however, you can save even more money because Amazon is running a big sale on Sceptre gaming monitors. Prices start at just $66.97, and you’ll find discounts of up to 29% off the regular prices. There’s even a great deal on the mouth-watering Sceptre Nebula 43.8-inch UltraWide monitor that people go nuts for.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

The Samsung Odyssey G9 is the talk of the town right now. It’s a stunning curved 49-inch monitor that people are drawn to like moths to a flame. There’s only one big problem: It costs $1,400.

That’s a lot of money to spend on one monitor. As a matter of fact, if you take a look at our guide on the best laptop deals, you’ll see that you can buy a full-on gaming PC for way less than the cost of that monitor.

But the good news is that Sceptre has an alternative. It’s not curved like Samsung’s Odyssey G9, but the Sceptre Nebula has a 43.8-inch ultra-wide screen that also is about the width of two normal monitors side by side. Think of all the content you can squeeze onto that display.

Sceptre’s 43.8-inch Nebula monitor retails for $480, but it’s down to $380 right now. That’s a nice big 21% discount. Or, if you don’t need a screen that’s quite so wide, Spectre has a 30-inch curved gaming monitor on sale for $200.

See Pricing See Pricing

Those of you who aren’t looking for an ultra-wide monitor will be able to find plenty of different options for much less than either of the aforementioned Spectre gaming monitors.

One example is the C255B-FWT240 curved 24.5-inch gaming monitor, which is on sale with a 25% discount right now. That drops it to just $150.

Want to spend even less? Prices start at just $67 for the 20-inch E205W-16003RTT and $68 for Spectre’s 20-inch E209W-16003RT.

You can check out all 12 Spectre gaming monitors from the sale right here on Amazon.