Relax and enjoy 25% off Zyllion electric massagers today on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Everybody wants to feel a sense of extreme relaxation after a long day at work. Working hard and coming home to a calm environment is all anyone wants. Being able to kick off your shoes and rest before the craziness of another day is a dream. But there are other ways to become relaxed that don’t just mean sitting on a couch. Amazon is a great place to find some of the best ways to relax. For those who enjoy baths, this set of bath bombs is currently on sale when you clip this $4 coupon. But if you’re worried about some sore muscles, Amazon has a huge one-day sale on Zyllion electric massagers that is right up your alley.

Zyllion electric massagers will help you feel the relaxation that you’re looking for. What’s more, is it will make your wallet feel relaxed as well. Today, and today only, you’ll be able to enjoy 25% off select electric massagers. These are Shiatsu back and neck massagers that can focus on specific points to aid in recovery. Take a look at what this sale has to offer and feel like you can melt into your chair.

Up to 25% off Zyllion electric massagers Price: $37.45 - $119.95 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Get Zyllion electric massagers you can use while working

If you’re sitting at a desk all the time, your back and neck are bound to tense up throughout the day. So, if you’re seated and need a little bit of calming massage, the Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager – 3D Kneading Massage Pillow is here to help. This features eight rotating nodes, four that move in a circular motion and four that move up and down. It is FDA-certified and has an ergonomic design. You can use this in the car or at work. Get it for only $41.20 today, a 25% discount.

Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager - 3D Kneading Massage Pillow with Heat and 8 Rotating No… List Price: $54.95 Price: $41.20 You Save: $13.75 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

For a cordless version of that massager, the Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager – Cordless Rechargeable 3D Kneading Massage Pillow is the pick. This relieves stiffness and soreness while providing heat therapy. It doesn’t have to be plugged in and holds a charge for 120 minutes. It is down to just $44.95 today. For a base model of the corded version, the Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager – Kneading Massage Pillow is only $38.46.

Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager - Cordless Rechargeable 3D Kneading Massage Pillow with… List Price: $59.95 Price: $44.95 You Save: $15.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager - Kneading Massage Pillow with Heat for Shoulders, Calf,… List Price: $49.95 Price: $38.46 You Save: $11.49 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Get a rotating massage

With the Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager with 3D Kneading Rotating Massage Nodes, you’ll be able to drape it over your shoulders and get a more comforting massage. You can choose three different speeds for your soothing. The deep-kneading nodes work to relieve knots and tightness. You can use this all over your body too, as your feet and legs can be wrapped up. This is down $7.50 today, as it’s on sale for $37.45.

Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager with 3D Kneading Rotating Massage Nodes, Soothing Heat &… List Price: $44.95 Price: $37.45 You Save: $7.50 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

If you want to turn your chair into a massage chair, the Zyllion Back and Neck Massager for Chair will achieve that. This is a seat cushion pad that is user-friendly and intuitive. There are soft vibration functions and heated features for a more comprehensive seated experience. The S-shaped curve fits into your back. It’s down to just $119.95, saving you $30. Remember, these deals only last through the end of the day, so you better act fast.

Zyllion Back and Neck Massager for Chair - Shiatsu Kneading Massage Seat Cushion Pad with Heat… List Price: $149.95 Price: $119.95 You Save: $30.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals on Amazon!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.