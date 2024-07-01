Prime Day starts now with $120 off the GEEKOM A7 Mini PC

This is a sponsored article. All content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

GEEKOM is quickly becoming one of the most popular mini PC brands out there, and it’s not exactly a mystery why that’s the case. First of all, the company makes mini PCs that are powerful and reliable. We’ve tested several different GEEKOM models ourselves here at BGR, and we’ve been impressed each time. Most recently, our GEEKOM A8 review detailed the ultra-fast performance you can get out of the brand’s compact computers.

If you like the GEEKOM A8 and its Ryzen 9 CPU but are hoping to spend a bit less money, we have an exciting deal for you to check out today. The blazing-fast GEEKOM A7 Mini PC also sports a latest-generation AMD Ryzen 9 chipset, and it’s currently on sale for just $679 when you use the exclusive coupon code BGRGA715.

That’s a $120 discount off the A7’s $799 retail price, and it’s the best price we’ve seen for this model. It’s an early Prime Day 2024 deal that’s scheduled to last from July 1-7, and it’s available exclusively to BGR readers.

Power and performance in a compact case

Of all the GEEKOM computers we’ve tested so far at BGR, the GEEKOM A7 Mini PC might be our favorite. It offers the perfect balance of blazing-fast power and affordability. Of course, that’s especially true when it’s on sale at the lowest price of the season. Even at full retail, however, it’s still a very impressive value.

The GEEKOM A7 is powered by a latest-generation AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS chipset, which is known for power and efficiency. It offers 8 cores, 16 threads, 16MB of cache, and a base clock speed of 4.0GHz. When you need an extra boost, this Ryzen chip cranks up to 5.2GHz, so it can really turbocharge performance.

Supporting the Ryzen 9 CPU is AMD Radeon 780M graphics. You’ll have no problem with resolutions up to 8K on this powerful computer. Or, you can connect up to four displays and run 4K resolution on each one. The GEEKOM A7 Mini PC really is a video editor’s dream, especially if space is at a premium on your desk.

Speaking of space, you seriously won’t believe how compact the GEEKOM A7 Mini PC is. The enclosure measures just 4.6 x 4.4 x 1.34 inches — it truly is mind-blowing that GEEKOM managed to pack so much power into such a small metal enclosure. It fits on even the smallest desks out there with plenty of room to spare.

Other key specs include 32GB of DDR5-5600 RAM with support for up to 64GB, a 2TB PCIe4.0 SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, Windows 11 Pro, and the AMD Ryzen AI engine, which helps ensure that AI runs as smoothly as possible. Needless to say, top-notch AI support is crucial in a PC these days. And when it comes to wired connectivity, the image below details all the ports you get on the GEEKOM A7.

Look at all the ports you get on the GEEKOM A7 Mini PC, despite how compact it is. Image source: GEEKOM

It seems like all that power and performance should come with a sky-high price tag, especially with all the cutting-edge tech GEEKOM uses in this ultra-compact mini PC. Thankfully, however, GEEKOM also ensured that the GEEKOM A7 Mini PC offers unbeatable value.

The regular retail price of $799 is remarkable when you consider everything you get in the A7 Mini PC. With Prime Day 2024 right around the corner, however, GEEKOM is offering a massive discount that’s available exclusively to BGR readers.

If you order your new GEEKOM A7 Mini PC from Amazon this week, you can buy it for $679 instead of $799. That’s a massive $120 discount, and it’s the lowest price of the summer. All you need to do is use the exclusive coupon code BGRGA715 at checkout to get the discounted price.

Remember, this early Prime Day deal from GEEKOM is only available between July 1-7.